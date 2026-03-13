President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially authorised the implementation of Operation Prosper, which will combat illegal mining and gangsterism

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya confirmed that 2,2000 South African National Defence Force soldiers were deployed as part of the operation

South Africans weighed in on the official deployment, sharing varied reactions to the deployment of the army to assist the police

President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the deployment of 2,200 SANDF soldiers across five provinces. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/ Ihsaan Haffejee

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) have been officially deployed to assist the South African Police Service (SAPS) in fighting crime across the country.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the SANDF would be deployed to the Western Cape and Gauteng during his State of the Nation Address speech on Thursday, 12 February 2026. No details were provided at that stage about when the army would hit the streets.

More details have since come to light, as the president has officially authorised Operation Prosper across five provinces.

Until when does Operation Prosper last?

On Friday, 13 March 2026, the Presidency officially announced that President Ramaphosa authorised the deployment of 2,200 soldiers to support the SAPS in five provinces. The provinces are the Eastern Cape, Free State, Gauteng, North West and Western Cape.

The operation, which targets illegal mining and gangsterism, will last until 31 March 2027 and is estimated to cost over R823 million.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa has, in line with Section 201(3)(a)–(d) of the Constitution, informed the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces of his decision to deploy 2,200 members of the South African National Defence Force for service in co-operation with the South African Police Service,” the statement said.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya explained that the deployment was aimed at preventing and combatting crime, while preserving law and order. He also stated that Ramaphosa called on communities to work more closely with the SAPS and SANDF to identify and isolate criminal elements in their communities.

With Ramaphosa officially authorising the deployment, it puts an end to the confusion surrounding the presence of the SANDF in Gauteng. Soldiers were spotted in various areas of the province, but Parliament were not informed of their deployment, leading to questions about the legality of their actions.

The SANDF has been deployed to assist the police in combating crime across five provinces. Images: Ihsaan Haffejee

Source: Getty Images

South Africans react to the deployment

Social media users weighed in on the official deployment, sharing mixed reactions to the announcement and the cost involved.

Clive Graham Beckett said:

“That rabble cannot fight their way out of a paper bag.”

Frans Fortuin stated:

“Never mind the money it costs. The ANC VIP protection costs the taxpayers R3.5 billion per year, and that’s just to protect criminals.”

Anthony Zaba suggested:

“A waste of money. As soon as they leave, the gangs will start again.”

Vui Lamor Aqui added:

“Has anyone who cares seen the murder rate in the Cape Flats in the last 24 hours? Soldiers are not a solution for the Western Cape. A drastic law amendment is.”

Delirick Van Rooyen asked:

“Why is it such a high cost? They are only doing their work. Why extra pay? They are sitting at the base doing nothing.”

Mandisa P Mthembu stated:

“They must go directly to the Zama Zamas and criminals and stop harassing civilians with their guns. Let us see how tough they are against those illegal foreign terrorists.”

President Ramaphosa commits to improving SANDF

Briefly News reported that President Ramaphosa weighed in on the state of the South African National Defence Force and what needs to change.

The president noted that the modern warfare landscape was evolving, with AI and drones, and thus required the army to adapt as well.

The president then committed to doing more to get the SANDF back on track during his speech on Armed Forces Day.

Source: Briefly News