A community leader voiced out his dissatisfaction after the South African National Defence Force in Westbury, Johannesburg

The SANDF arrived in the community on 11 March 2026 after the Police Minister Firoz Cachalia announced a national deployment

The community leader called the government out for sending the army, and South Africans questioned his criticism

The SANDF rolled up in Westbury. Image: Ihsaan Haffejee/Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

WESTBURY, JOHANNESBURG— A Westbury, Johannesburg community leader faced criticism when he questioned the deployment of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to combat crime on 11 March 2026.

The SANDF rolled out onto the streets of the crime-ridden community in response to the deployment that Acting Minister of Police Firoz Cachalia announced during the State of the Nation Address debate on 17 February. Community leader Jefferson Johnson was not happy with the decision to utilise military force to fight crime.

Community leader slams deployment

Speaking to SABC News, Johnson said that the deployment was harsh and he was not happy. He added that the government could have tried to explore different avenues to combat gangsterism in the community. He added that the mandates of the army and the South African Police Service are completely different and said that the police were brought in for “skop, skiet en donder,” which is loosely translated as “kick, shoot and beat up”.

Johnson said the communities need sustainable implementation that will keep them safe for sustained periods. He added that communities were not informed of the deployment. He remarked that he prayed that the deployment would bring peace and not instability.

Ian Cameron questions deployment

Democratic Alliance (DA) Member of Parliament and Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Ian Cameron, also questioned the deployment. He shared his thoughts on his @IanCameron23 X account on 11 March and said that Parliament has not approved any SANDF deployment specifically aimed at combating gang-related crime following the SONA. He said the deployment must be properly explained. Cameron pointed out that there was no clarity about whether SAPS and the SANDF conducted joint operational training in the provinces where the deployments would occur.

“It is also very concerning to see the apparent absence of South African Police Service members on the ground, particularly the lack of visible senior SAPS members who should ordinarily be responsible for operational command and coordination during such deployments,” he remarked.

The army received applause when they arrived in Westbury. Image: Ihsaan Haffejee/Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Netizens question deployment criticism

South Africans in the comment section raised their eyebrows.

TheFarmer said:

“In South Africa, whenever you hear someone complaining, just know that their pockets are being affected somehow.”

Mo pointed out:

“I suspect that he’s also benefiting from gangsters.”

Ayanda Yaya disagreed with Johnson.

“There’s no alternative approach that would immediately be taken. The police force needs redemption from whatever is happening within its organisation.”

Demend pointed out:

“Remember the Mkhwanazi Fiasco Sunday? All those who were complaining are suspects today.”

D031 laughed.

“Lol, you should be happy that they are there to protect the community.”

SANDF to receive R800 million boost

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the SANDF is expected to receive R800 million to support the police in fighting crime. The SANDF will be deployed in the Western Cape, Free State, and Gauteng.

The Joint Standing Committee on Defence was briefed on the SANDF’s readiness for the deployment during a meeting on 5 March 2026. Parliament was informed that the members are undergoing specialised training to ensure they are properly equipped to handle interactions with civilians.

