More than 50 Border Management Authority (BMA) employees were dismissed for corruption

The BMA commissioner, Dr Michael Masiapato, said the arrests form part of its mission to prevent crime in immigration processes

The officials were dismissed after they were found guilty of various crimes, including accepting bribes

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — The Border Management Authority (BMA) dismissed more than 50 of its employees linked to immigration-related crimes in South Africa. The BMA said it continues its operations along the Lesotho Border as it tightens its grip on illegal immigration.

According to IOL, the BMA Commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato, said some of the officials who were dismissed were found to be working with illegal immigration facilitators and selling visa extensions to travellers overstaying the 90-day visa limit.

More officials to face the music

Masiapato pointed out that more than 38 officials are undergoing disciplinary processes. He added that a small fraction of its 2800-strong workforce is engaging in corruption. He encouraged BMA officials to report colleagues who are engaged in criminal activities. Masiapato added that the BMA has partnered with stakeholders, including the Special Investigating Unit, in the Border Management and Immigration Anti-Corruption Forum.

Through the forum, the BMA, with the National Prosecuting Authority, the Department of Home Affairs, and the Department of Correctional Services, has launched various campaigns on South African borders. Since the beginning of the year, four interventions have been conducted on South African borders, including Lebombo in Mpumalanga and the Beit Bridge border. The next campaign will focus on the Maseru Bridge near Lesotho, where trends of corruption among immigration officers continue.

Masiapato remarked that the campaign also involves former offenders who share firsthand accounts of the consequences of corrupt behaviour within the Border Management Authority. He added that the BMA is confident that the technology employed to assist border officials in April 2025 will contribute to clamping down on corrupt activities.

The BMA recently received a financial boost to strengthen its efforts in curbing illegal immigration. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivered his budget speech on 25 February 2026. He said that the BMA would be allocated an additional R990 million to strengthen border management, improve enforcement, and address illegal immigration.

