The South African Police Service has received applause from members of the public after the establishment of two specialised units in Gauteng

The province will receive its own Political Killings Task Team months after National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola announced the establishment of the two task teams

SAPS has also established a dedicated task team, which will deal with crimes like kidnapping and extortion

Gauteng has its own Political Killings Task Team. Image: South African Police Service

Source: Facebook

GAUTENG — The two new units the South African Police Service (SAPS) has established in Gauteng are fully operational, and South Africans gave the police their flowers for the next step in reducing crime in the area. These units became operational months after National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola announced their establishment in late 2025.

The Minister of Police, Firoz Cachalia, said on 6 March 2026 that the province’s own Political Task Team will be a replication of the Political Task Team in KwaZulu-Natal, which was disbanded by suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu. He said the task team will focus on investigating politically motivated killings and political assassinations. He noted that the effectiveness of the PKTT in KwaZulu-Natal in tackling highly-sensitive and complex cases inspired the Gauteng version of the PKTT.

Gauteng PKTT task fully equipped: Cachalia

Cachalia also noted that the PKTT in Gauteng consists of skilled members who were recruited from various disciplines of the police force. The members are highly experienced and will ensure that the unit is empowered to tackle high-profile cases.

The SAPS also established a unit that will focus on extortion, kidnapping, and offenses related to infrastructure projects. He remarked that the establishment of these units demonstrates the police's commitment to strengthening their capacity to disrupt and dismantle organised criminal networks. The establishment of the Political Killings Task Team in Gauteng follows pressure on the police force by the public to address organised crime.

The extent of organised crime’s influence on the criminal justice system was made evident after President Cyril Ramaphosa established the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in July 2025 to investigate allegations KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made about the infiltration of the criminal justice system. Mchunu’s attempt to disband the Political Killings Task Team in 2024.

Firoz Cachalia weighed in on the new SAPS units in Gauteng. Image: South African Police Service

Source: Facebook

Netizens celebrate PKTT establishment

South Africans who celebrated the establishment of the two units made some suggestions.

Piletji Sebola said:

“The surge of cash heists lately is something that also needs immediate attention from the authorities.”

Lynnette Erwee Keuler added:

“First, start by removing the rot in SAPS. This must be priority number one. We’ve seen two commissions and no arrests.”

Khanyazi Mehlape joked:

“The acting minister must start by thanking Mkhwanazi first.”

Preshentha Chundurduth remarked:

“Teach the officers the laws of South Africa to serve and protect the citizens before anything else. They don’t know basic laws.”

Thoks Will pointed out:

“Any unit that arrests ANC politicians will be appreciated.”

