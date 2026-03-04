The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport said that the Gautrain system will continue to be operated by the private sector and the government

The Department noted that the government would have paid off the costs that its private partner, Bombela Operating Company, incurred in establishing Gautrain by the end of March 2026

Even though the government will assume full ownership, the department emphasised that the private-public partnership model continues, as the bidding process for a private partner is underway

The Gautrain's relationship with the private sector is far from over. Image: RapidEye

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG — The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport says the bidding process for a private partner with which to continue its Public-Private Partnership (PPP) of the Gautrain is well underway after its concession agreement with Bombela Operating Company comes to an end in March. The government is expected to assume full control of Gautrain after paying off its debt.

In a statement that Briefly News has seen, the department noted that its 19-and-a-half-year concession agreement with Bombela Concession Company for Gautrain’s design, construction, partial financing, operation, and maintenance will come to an end on 27 March 2026. Gautrain, which is estimated to be worth approximately R45 billion, will still operate under Bombela for six months after the end of the concession agreement to ensure uninterrupted service.

Gauteng government praises the PPP model

The department also observed that the PPP model was given a nod by Minister Enoch Godongwana, who recently delivered the Budget Speech. The model, the department pointed out, remains central to Gautrain’s operational framework. Gauteng’s MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, commented that the provincial government’s priority is to ensure that the Gautrain continues to contribute meaningfully to the growth of the economy, create jobs, and improve mobility for the residents of Gauteng.

Kedibone Diale-Tlabela (left) is confident in the Gautrain's ability to contribute to the economy. Image: Tebogo Mokwena/ Briefly News

Source: UGC

Netizens distrust the government

South Africans commented on Newzroom ZA’s Facebook post about the Gauteng Provincial Government taking full ownership of the Gautrain. Many expressed their misgivings.

Temba Sambo said:

“It is finished. They will be selling fruit and veggies inside the train.”

Jason Fox remarked:

“Ah, well, it was good while it lasted. Now one of squirrel rum and cola’s cousins will be shouting ‘toot toot’.”

Moeketsi Magashule joked:

“So soon it will be Metrorail.”

Andrew Shaw laughed.

“So the government will start operating it on April Fool’s Day.”

Shaun Novitzkas said:

“So that’s the end of that, then. Passengers of the OR Tambo will be pushing the train to Sandton.”

Ntanganedzeni Ramugondo remarked:

“Watch how it deteriorates to a shosholoza.”

