The Gauteng MEC for Finance and Economic Development Lebogang Maile said the Gauteng Provincial Government intends to build an airport in Sedibeng

He said the airport would revive the economy in Sedibeng and said the endeavour would cost R200 billion

South Africans slammed the project as a waste of money and wanted to know why more important infrastructure isn't being built

JOHANNESBURG—The MEC of Finance and Economic Development in Gauteng, Lebogang Maile, said the government will need R200 billion to build an airport in Sedibeng.

IOL reported that Maile said the government will partner with the private sector to boost the Sedibeng economy. He said investors would provide the R200 billion, and the government would supply the infrastructure needed for the airport.

He revealed that Citibank is a leading partner in the programme, expected to provide a much-needed boost to Sedibeng's economy. He added that it will create jobs and have a multiplier effect on other surrounding economies.

South Africans commenting on Facebook blasted the government for a waste of money.

Paul Mills said:

"One might as well ask what is actually needed in our region. The first thing would be to have a working rail infrastructure which can be used by commuters as well as for transportation of heavy goods."

Khathuh De Carter said:

"A majority of citizens don't need an airport, as we already have other airports."

Cornu Perold was sarcastic:

"Sure, bud. Don't stress about clinics, schools, fixing roads and traffic lights or providing reliable mass transportation."

Phondo Gates said:

"Politicians are salivating right now."

Leo Sithembiso Sibaya asked:

"Did the private sector ask him to make this announcement?"

