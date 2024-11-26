The South African Police Service in Ekurhuleni in Gauteng foiled a planned robbery and arrested the suspects

A group of men were busted on the N17 at the Gosforth Tollgate as they were on their way to a robbery in Johannesburg

South Africans applauded the efforts, and some praised the cops under the new police minister, Senzo Mchunu

SA was happy that the police stopped a would-be robbery.

EKURHULENI, GAUTENG — Four men were arrested on the N17 in Gauteng as they were on their way to commit a robbery.

Gauteng SAPS foil robbery

According to the South African Police Service, the police intercepted the robbers at the N17 Gosforth Tollgate. The multidisciplinary effort included the Anti-Gang Unit, the Gauteng Tactical Response Team, Airwing, private security, and Gauteng Traffic. The suspects were in two vehicles on their way to Johannesburg from Wadeville to commit robbery.

The cops followed them until Gosforth Tollgate, where they stopped and searched them. They recovered three rifles with magazines. The police also discovered that one of the vehicles was stolen. They were arrested and are expected to appear in court soon. The police charged them with possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

SA is happy with the bust

Netizens on Facebook rejoiced in the police's efforts to prevent a robbery.

Jacques Rabie said:

"Taking back our streets one criminal at a time! Well done to all involved. Now, the courts must please do their job!"

Sydney Thela said:

"Well done, SAPS. I wonder where was this intelligence all along when we needed it."

Otsile Molton Sephai said:

"Under the new Police Minister, we are winning this thing."

Phillip Mabitsela said:

"Good job to all teams involved."

Ngwako Mochekgechekge said:

"The problem was Bheki Cele. Since he was removed from that position, police are recording positive results."

Bundy Mather said:

"Now that's what we want to see. However, whether they will be put behind bars is another thing."

5 Arrested for road spiking incidents

