Police have arrested five men who are wanted for a string of road spiking cases on the N1 near Bela Bela

The suspects used to rob motorists after throwing spikes across the road to slow the vehicles down

South Africans are relieved that the men have been arrested and hope they aren't released anytime soon

LIMPOPO - The South African Police Service (SAPS) have brought to book five suspects who have been terrorising motorists on the N1.

The suspects were arrested for road spiking incidents on the N1 near Bela Bela.

The incidents happened between June and July this year.

Suspects face murder and robbery charges

Police confirmed that the five men all face armed robbery charges, while three of them are facing a murder charge as well.

During June and July, the men allegedly spiked car tyres on the N1 near Bela Bela before robbing the motorists.

In one incident, they also shot dead a motorist while robbing him.

The suspects were arrested following tip-offs from motorists. They have already appeared in court and will next appear in the Bela Bela Magistrate Court on 9 December.

South Africans relieved at news of arrest

@TmPhuthu simply said:

“Cruel criminals😱.”

@leoxwayi added:

“Those ones don't deserve jail term. They should be handed over to the community to decide. Imagine planning and saving to buy a car, and then a tokoloshe from nowhere comes to shatter your hard work.”

Madyolo Siyabonga Nokwindla said:

“Very good. No bail, please.”

Johnnie Johnstone added:

“This country is a rotten crime-nest. Useless ANC...🤮.”

Jabu Mahlangu asked:

“What is the nationality of the suspects?”

Man stabbed during spiking incident

In a related article, Briefly News reported that there was a rise in road spiking cases in Pretoria.

27-year-old Tumelo Kgasago was stabbed to death during one of the incidents on the N4 recently.

Kgasago had stopped to change a tyre after driving over spikes when he was attacked by the armed robbers.

