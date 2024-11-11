The South African Police Service arrested 10 men who were plotting to rob fuel stations

The men were arrested with a weapon, ammunition and house-breaking equipment

South Africans praised the work of police in foiling a crime before it even happened

SAPS earned praise from citizens after arresting 10 men who were planning to go on a crime spree in the Northern Cape. Image: Guillem Sartorio/ Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

The South African Police Service is cracking down on criminals before they implement their plans.

Over the past weekend, law enforcement officials nabbed 10 suspects who were allegedly planning to rob a number of fuel stations.

The men were arrested in the North West but planned to target businesses in Warrenton, Northern Cape.

Men arrested with housebreaking equipment

According to police, the men were arrested at a home in Christiana, where they were planning their next crimes.

They were found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, as well as suspected house-breaking equipment.

“The 10 suspects, between the ages of 40 and 65, are reportedly from the East Rand in Gauteng,” said Northern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Cherelle Ehlers.

In addition to the changes of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition and possession of suspected house-breaking equipment, they are also charged with the contravention of the Immigration Act.

Public cooperation vital to arrest

In praising the work done by law enforcement officials, Northern Cape Commissioner Lieutenant General Koliswa Otola also paid tribute to the public.

Otola noted that the operation proved how public cooperation and information sharing helped law enforcement stop perpetrators' plans before they could execute them.

South Africans praise SAPS

Thabo Phomane said:

“SAPS can do their job sometimes when in a good mood. Good job.”

Tornado Willy Stsuatsua added:

“Thanks for removing Bheki Cele because the police are now doing a good job.”

@kietatta30683 said:

“Well done guys in blue.”

Wellington Tete added:

“Well done law enforcement guys. Thumbs up.”

@view_and33623 said:

“Well done to the SAPS. But they will be out soon. That's the biggest worry.”

