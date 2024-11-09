A special task team effected the arrest of three men wanted for taxi-related murders in the Eastern Cape

Police also took four men in for questioning, with some of the suspects arrested in Spur in the Mall of Africa

South Africans joked about the men being arrested in Spur and questioned who would pay the bill for the meal

South Africans found the funny side after SAPS arrested three men for taxi-related murder inside a Spur. Image: Peter Titmuss/ Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

The South Africa Police Service have arrested three men linked to taxi-related murders.

The men were wanted for murders committed in East London between November 2003 and August 2024.

The men were arrested by a task team dealing with serious and violent crime in the Eastern Cape.

Men wanted for four murders

Police confirmed that the men were wanted in connection with four murders.

Two taxi owners, a taxi driver and a member of a taxi association, were all murdered.

Police arrested two men at the Mall of Africa in Midrand, while the other was nabbed in East London. Four other men were also taken in for questioning by police.

SAPS also seized four pistols and an AK47 from the men.

Suspects arrested in Spur

Videos soon circulated online of the men being marched through the Mall of Africa, but it was one video that had people talking.

A video shared on social media showed some of the men being arrested inside a Spur restaurant, and users couldn’t help but share their funny takes on the arrest.

@ganglebo2 joked:

“People with a taste for life🤣.”

@Mbali_Merc said:

“Shame, at least they ate their money first😂.”

@ciko_ttt asked:

“Was the bill paid? 🤦🏿🤭”

@Raofa_Namethe echoed those sentiments:

“Who's going to pay the bill now?”

@Aimyel_n added:

“It was a Spur of the moment decision.”

@Poorboy83 teased:

“Imagine getting arrested before your food arrives.”

