The communities under the Mbombela Municipality can breathe a sigh of relief after Kholizwe Masina was sentenced to life behind bars

The SAPS told Briefly News that Masina was found guilty of shooting and killing a taxi boss in February 2021

The 41-year-old was previously convicted for a multitude of crimes, including murder and rape, that he committed between 2001 and 2005

The communities in the Mbombela can rest easily after Kholizwe Masina is handed a life sentence for killing a taxi boss.

Source: Getty Images

The communities in the Mbombela Municipality can rest easily after Kholizwe Masina is handed a life sentence for killing a taxi boss.

Mpumalanga High Court hands down sentence

Mpumalanga Division of the High Court in Mbombela also sentenced Masina to an additional two years for possession of an unlicensed firearm on 18 July 2024.

The court found the 41-year-old guilty of killing a taxi boss in Barberton on 11 February 2021. Mpumalanga police’s Captain Magonseni Nkosi told Briefly News that Masina found the victim fixing his vehicle when he shot and killed him in cold blood:

“He [Masina] was arrested in March 2021. Since his arrest, he has been remanded in custody until he was sentenced].”

Masina was previously convicted of multiple charges, including rape, murder and robberies, for his reign of terror between 2001 and 2005.

Mpumalanga residents weigh in

Some residents around Mbombela told Briefly News that they were surprised to learn that Masina had been released around 2020.

Andy N said:

“I really thought this guy was dead…He deserves to stay behind bars.”

Bongiwe P added:

“He [allegedly] brutally murdered my cousin back in the early 2000s, and the justice system failed our family...I hope he lives to solely walk in the halls of a correctional facility till his last day for the pain he’s caused to many families.”

Miranda M asked:

“It's quite strange. When was he released? How did this guy murder the taxi boss? He wasn’t supposed to be let out.”

Brian N said:

“I'm shocked. Government should have a way to inform the Public, especially where the perpetrator has victims and has been committing his crimes. We need more Transparency in SAPS and DCS regarding criminals in our communities. ✊”

Nkulu M added:

“Last, they said he attempted suicide by crushing glass and swallowing it.”

Source: Briefly News