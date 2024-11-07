Justice Dusty Madalane was shot several times at his business premises in Dwarsloop

The community are still reeling after prominent and well-loved Bushbuckridge businessman Justice Madalane was shot dead. Image: Mapulaneng News (Facebook)/ Darren Stewart.

MPUMALANGA – The murder of a prominent taxi boss has left the community of Dwarsloop reeling.

Justice Dusty Madalane was shot several times at his business premises in the Bushbuckridge municipal area.

He succumbed to his injuries at hospital.

Madalane was a well-loved figure in the community and the national president of the Federated Long and Local Distance Taxi Association (FELLDTA).

He also served as a board member and treasurer of Bushbuckridge Community Radio. Station manager Mama Carol Kintu said Madalane loved the radio station with all his heart.

“He would go as far as utilising his own resources just to make sure the radio station was successful in its endeavours,” she said.

A murder docket has been opened, and investigations are ongoing.

Community shocked by Madalane’s murder

Community members who took to social media reacted in disbelief at the news as they paid tribute to the prominent businessman.

Ntukulu Wa Shilemani said:

“The giant has fallen. Rest in perfect peace, kokwani. Your passing on is a big blow to us.”

Tshego Mashego recalled:

“Yooh Mara. I used to listen to him on the BBR radio morning show😭.”

Douglas Proud Siwele added:

“What a great loss to the entire taxi industry, particularly to FELLDTA. Rest in peace, my leader. Soft-spoken leader. May the family find solace in God the Almighty. Amen.

Bishop D A Mashile said:

“Eish. This brother of ours. I can't believe this, really.”

Man jailed for taxi boss murder

In a related article, Briefly News reported how Kholizwe Masina received a life sentence for the murder of a taxi boss.

The community was relieved after Masina was found guilty of shooting and killing a taxi boss in February 2021.

The 41-year-old was previously convicted for a multitude of crimes, including murder and rape, that he committed between 2001 and 2005.

