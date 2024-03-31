Eastern Cape police have opened a case of murder and double attempted murder after a tavern owner was gunned down

The man was a business owner in Gqeberha and was killed on the corners of Daku and Salumntu street

A man and a woman were injured during the shootout and are currently in hospital receiving treatment

Eastern Cape police have launched a manhunt following the fatal shooting of a Gqeberha tavern owner.

Tavern owner shot dead

According to the SABC, the police have identified him as Philasande Jakavula. The 53-year-old, who is a businessman, was found dead in the driver's seat of a taxi.

Police spokesperson Sandra Janse van Rensburg said:

“Police are investigating a case of murder and double attempted murder. The members stopped and found a man dead with gunshot wounds on the driver's side.

“A woman was found lying next to the Quantum with gunshot wounds. It is further alleged that another male was also shot. Both injured were taken to hospital. At this stage, no further information is available.”

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward and assist in their investigation.

Netizens raise concerns

People across South Africa are concerned with the growing trend of violence and murder across the country.

Netizens flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@ Sam Dumisani Myeki commented:

“Awu! Once they mention businessmen nowadays having been gunned down, you simply can't tell who was wrong.”

@ Debu Joseph Mosiane shared:

“They go around with armoured vehicles, protect themselves and their families at our costs; over and above that, they have dozens of bodyguards paid in full by ordinary citizens, and they worry less about the crime that is going around because they are sorted.”

@Abraham Rawana stunned:

"Can't run a business in this country without being worried about your safety."

@Elliot Chimbira disappointed:

"This evil world, we are no longer safe."

@Senzo Inno Mgoduka said:

"In South Africa, no matter how small your business is, you must have a bodyguard or two if you can."

@Wena Wasembo Khasa explained:

"Gqeberha is one of the most dangerous Cities in the world. We are slowly replacing Mexico if we are within reach."

Police hunt for suspects that killed Limpopo bar lounge owner

