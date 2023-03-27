A video of a thief looting a car in broad daylight in Durban, South Africa, was shared on social media, with the car guard being an accomplice in the crime

Violent crime in South Africa has increased between October and December 2022, with a rise in murder, assault, and robberies

The government is taking steps to combat criminal activity, including a mass recruitment drive to entice more people to work at call centres

A car guard watches as a thief steals from a car in Durban. @jvnaidoo1/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Crime is one of the biggest challenges South Africa faces. Whether at the governance or civil level, it has become synonymous with the rainbow nation. A recent post by @jvnaidoo1 shows an explicit video of a thief looting a civilian's car in Durban's broad daylight. Wondering where the car guard was as this took place? Watching from a distance, as he was an accomplice in the crime.

Car guard in Durban lets thief steal from car in Durban

It's unclear what the thief took from the car, but two men were speaking while recording the video from a higher floor in a building across the street. One could be heard, in Zulu, saying:

"They are used to this. This is normal."

Watch the video in the post below:

What are the crime stats in South Africa?

While this incident was not a violent crime, the ease with which it was accomplished indicates a worrying upward trend in Mzansi.

Violent crime in South Africa has risen between October and December 2022, with increased murder, assault, and robberies. According to a report by SAPS, the statistics present a negative picture of the country's crime situation. During the period, there were 7 555 murders, marking a 10% increase yearly. Sexual offences increased by 9.6%, with non-consensual sex, sexual assault, and attempted sexual offences growing.

Attempted crime had the largest year-on-year increase, rising by 24.3% to 7,016 cases. Common robbery, common assault, assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm, and robbery with aggravated circumstances all increased year after year. Contact crimes increased by 19 067 (11.6%) from Q3 2021 to Q3 2022.

Although the alarming crime stats, the department is taking steps to combat criminal activity. For instance, there has been a decrease in cash-in-transit heists and bank robberies. The police have arrested over 52 711 people during the festive period and have eliminated officers who partner with criminal elements.

Firearms remain an issue, but the minister suggests that other socio-economic factors contribute to the crime rate. However, the police are introducing numerous interventions to address the problem, including a mass recruitment drive to entice more people to work at the nation's call centres, ordering more patrol and high-powered vehicles, and launching specialised units to respond effectively to crime.

Netizens agreed that crime is a big issue in SA

@Madsan88 said:

"Should really lock all doors now, it's quite apparent that the only person we can really on is none other than ourselves."

@JoniWes61153106 added:

"Car guards. They are just lookouts for their criminal colleagues."

@privtechy said:

"It drives me crazy when they show me how to drive and they standing behind you and you can't get out, they force you to drive slower."

@ResistArt_SA added:

"Don't trust. Don't pay. Don't interact. Ignore. Keep your vehicle insurance paid up. Or leave someone at the car with a killing tool."

