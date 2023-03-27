Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane and the EFF have called for the recapture of escaped prisoner Thabo Bester

Maimane said the police should use the same technology that was used during the EFF's national shutdown to find Bester

The Red Berets stated that South African women are not safe with Bester roaming around freely

JOHANNESBURG - Thabo Bester's escape from Mangaung Correctional Services in the Free State province has politicians calling for heads to roll.

Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane wants the police to use technological resources to find escaped prisoner Thabo Bester. Images: @MmusiMaimane & @Abramjee

Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane took to social media to call for accountability after reports that Bester faked his death and escaped from the maximum prison last year.

Mmusi Maimane says South Africa needs a new police minister

Maimane stated that the country needs a new police minister because Bester could host live streams while he was in prison.

The former Democratic Alliance leader also stated that the police should use technology to locate Bester because they were able to use drones during the EFF-led national shutdown on Monday, 20 March.

Maimane added that the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola and the Minister of Police Bheki Cele should hold a press briefing and let South Africans know how they plan to protect citizens, reports TimesLIVE.

“Heads must roll, we are not safe! Who else is out?" asked Maimane.

EFF says Thabo Bester's escape endangers the lives of South African women

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) also weighed in on Thabo Bester's prison escape. The party stated that Bester's ability to run a fraudulent media company while in prison revealed the incompetence of the Department of Correctional Services.

The party added that it was disturbing that Bester managed to run a media company that probably generated the money he needed to orchestrate his fake death and escape prison.

The Red Berets are also concerned that the safety of women in South Africa has been compromised now that Bester, accused of rape and murder, is roaming free.

Read the EFF's full statement below:

The EFF called on the South African Police Services (SAPS), with the help of intelligence services, to hunt down Bester and recapture him. The party also called on citizens to be vigilant and report Bester if they saw him.

South Africans horrified by Thabo Bester's prison escape

@nqobikababa said:

"I think we must not say Bester escaped from prison, rather he walked out of prison in daylight without any fear. What a movie!"

@Ncumisa0609 said:

"They should use the same energy they used on Monday to look for this Thabo. Police, soldiers etc. These people will one day sell this country because it's clear a lot of money was paid by Bester."

@sykotiq_chwk said:

"Where is the intelligence in South Africa? What are investigators doing?"

@MbalentlePretty said:

"I love Mmusi for this..... During the national shutdown, we saw things with the Police, I didn't know we are high-tech like that. Special forces and intelligence were on the ground. Ronald knew about this. There is no way he didn't know about Bester."

Briefly News previously reported that the infamous escape of the convicted Facebook rapist and murderer Thabo Bester has officials scratching their heads about whose body was actually in his cell.

Bester has been a "free man" since he escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre last year. It was initially believed that Bester committed suicide in his cell by setting himself on fire.

An investigation by an independent journalism organisation, GroundUP, found that the deceased person in Bester's cell did not die as a result of the fire and was already dead before being set alight.

