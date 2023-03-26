The correctional services confirmed that Thabo Bester is alive and did not commit suicide, as previously reported

Bester escaped from the Mangaung maximum prison last year, and the police are searching for the fugitive

SA citizens on social media believe Bester had inside help to pull off such a daring escape and they want the officials involved to be arrested

Authorities have confirmed that Thabo Bester is a wanted man after he escaped from Mangaung prison. Image: @MDNnewss

Source: Twitter

MANGAUNG - The infamous Facebook sexual abuser Thabo Bester sentenced to life imprisonment, is not dead.

It was previously believed that Bester committed suicide in his cell at the Mangaung Correctional Services by setting himself on fire in May 2022.

Department of Correctional Services says Thabo Bester escaped from prison

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) confirmed that Bester escaped from the maximum security prison run by a private company G4S, reported TimeLIVE.

DSC spokesperson Singabako Nxumalo said the department is ready to share findings on its investigations.

"A post-mortem conducted on the body that burnt beyond recognition in Cell 35 at Mangaung Correctional Centre revealed that it was an adult male with blunt force trauma to his head. The post-mortem report further revealed that there were no signs of smoke inhalation in the body. Furthermore, it uncovered that the body's pancreas and spleen were in the early stages of decomposition. The DNA sequencing with a person identified as Bester's mother failed to indicate a common ancestor or a match.”

According to EWN, Nxumalo added that the investigation concluded that Bester was not the person who died in the fire, and he escaped from prison on March 3, 2022.

A manhunt is underway for Bester, and Nxumalo urged the public to come forth with any information that might help re-capturing him.

SA citizens react to Bester's prison escape

Crystal Theron mentioned:

"The fact that the words 'escaped' and 'maximum security prison' is used in the same sentence is seriously concerning for any South African citizen."

Thembelihle Tshukudu posted:

"If he weren't spotted in Sandton, then we'd still be under the impression that he died. All the information is coming out now. This seems like a cover-up gone bad."

Annes Muller added:

"The Minister and Head of the Prison should resign immediately with the firing of all staff on duty at the time."

Moses Xokiyane said

"All those corrupt officials who helped him to escape must also be arrested."

Janine Filmer wrote:

"He could not have done this without inside help. Disgraceful!"

SA demands TV series on Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana's alleged crimes: "The plot thickens"

In a related story, Briefly News reported that the chilling tale of Thabo Bester, convicted of murder, sexual offenses, and fraud, has taken SA by storm.

Thabo was believed to be dead after it was reported that he died in a prison fire while serving his life sentence.

