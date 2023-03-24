The Economic Freedom Fighters and the City of Cape town are in a bitter dispute over money

CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters and the City Of Cape Town are in a standoff over the removal of the national shutdown posters around the metro.

The EFF refused to pay the City of Cape Town for the removal of the national shutdown posters across the metro. Image: RAJESH JANTILAL

Source: Getty Images

The city's Deputy Mayor, Eddie Andrews, claims the EFF owes the metro over R200 000 for removing more than 400 posters across the metro. Andrews added that the EFF did not have permission from the municipality to put the posters up.

Safety and security MCC JP Smith said that the outdoor advertising and signage bylaws prohibit the unlawful display of such posters. According to Smith, it cost the metro R514 per poster to have them taken down, TimesLIVE reported

The Red Berets chief whip in the Cape Town council, Mzubanzi Dambuza, accused the Democratic Alliance-led municipality of lying, adding that the City is trying to agitate the EFF.

According to EWN, Dambuza said the opposition party would not fork over a single cent.

South Africans offer City of Cape Town advice on how to get money out of the EFF

Here's what South Africans advised:

@Piet_PompiesSA said:

"Not much of a problem, it's easy to get a court order with costs."

@ArthurGYon1 advised:

"Arrest the leader."

@devilsad021 added:

"Easy, lock up Julius..."

@SurferSilverza suggested:

"Juju must swipe his Black Amex."

@myopinionis7 recommended:

"Attach and sell Winnie's house."

@lucas18834154 reiterated:

"Take them to court."

