Controversial advocate Dali Mpofu believes the EFF's national shutdown was a raving success

The advocate said that the fact that the protest action captured the attention of the majority of South Africans means the shutdown was a hit

South Africans are divided by Mpofu's opinion; while some citizens agree with the advocate, others don't believe the protest accomplished its goals

JOHANNESBURG - Advocate Dali Mpofu is the latest Economic Freedom Fighters member to declare the party's mass protest successful.

Advocate Dali Mpofu has lauded the EFF's national shutdown for successfully capturing the attention of South Africans.

Source: Getty Images

The controversial lawyer set tongues wagging after posting a tweet claiming that the protest caught the attention of all South Africans, concluding that's an adequate measure of success.

Mpofu asked:

"Did anyone in South Africa not engage with the message of the EFF?"

Though the protest was not as large as the EFF claimed it would be, the party didn't hesitate to claim victory after protestors filled streets and CBDs across South Africa.

The Red Berets claimed that frustrated South Africans came out in droves to make their dissatisfaction with the incompetence of President Cyril Ramaphosa's government known.

The EFF, its members and its supporters took to the streets calling for President Ramphosa's resignation and an end to loadshedding.

The EFF alleged that the county's economy came to a standstill and even took credit for the momentary suspension of loadshedding, TimesLIVE reported.

In the build-up to the national shutdown, the EFF came under heavy criticism, with many South Africans bowing out from participating in the protest action.

Souths African debate Dali Mpofu's claims the national shutdown was a success

Below are some comments.

@AllBlacksalways asked:

"Did Ramaphosa resign yet?"

@Howard_TMH agreed:

"Every single person engaged and it was an excellent success. It even made international news, so the whole world got the message. Loud and clear."

@maggsnaidu claimed:

"Hmmm... @EFFSouthAfrica managed to bring attention to their violent, thuggish ways... It's achieved that end... Well done to EFF."

@mbitakulu said:

"The protest was not all about numbers, the message was passed, and Eskom received the message very well that there was no loadshedding for three days."

@ACEMIDIAN added:

"SHUTDOWN is measured by everything coming to a standstill. If a Dali Mpofu still manages to go to work, there is no SHUTDOWN. Shifting goalposts was always expected, though."

@Timzozo1 commented:

"100%, the impact is felt through every municipality of this country. Some people are acting as if all was OK."

@AvgCitizenSA said:

"Many, maybe even most people, didn't care about the purported goals of the protest. They cared about their families' safety, their own safety, their employees' safety."

