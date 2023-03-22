The Economic Freedom Fighters have vowed to continue protesting outside police stations and courthouses

Over 500 protesters were arrested for public violence, intimidation, damage to critical infrastructure, theft and attempted looting

The protest left many citizens irritated, with some saying more EFF members will be arrested if they continue

JOHANNESBURG - Members of the EFF began picketing outside various police stations and courts on Wednesday, 22 March.

EFF members in Gauteng are picketing outside police stations and courthouses.

Source: Getty Images

The demonstration comes after the party’s national shutdown that saw the arrests of over 500 protesters. The party is demanding the release of arrested protesters.

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) confirmed to TimesLIVE that those arrested were nabbed for public violence, intimidation, damage to critical infrastructure, theft and attempted looting.

EFF Gauteng chairperson Nkululeko Dunga slammed the arrests, saying they are an abuse of power. He condemned the actions of SAPS and the Correctional Services for detaining the “peaceful” protesters.

Speaking to IOL, Dunga said the arrests were an attempt to justify the R166 million spent on the army’s deployment. He said government is infringing on the protesters' right to freedom.

The party called for Police Minister Bheki Cele, Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola and Provincial Commissioner Elias Mawela to release the citizens. The EFF vowed to continue protesting at police stations and courts until members are released.

Mzansi has a lot to say about EFF protesting outside police stations and courts

Musa Moses Appointed said:

“More arrests and more criminal records and there's nothing the EFF will do to change that decision, Malema will be living large at all expense from the government.”

Melanie Ivy O'Brien commented:

“No, they were arrested keep them a while till you a ready a taste of jail will do them good.”

Monde Maduba Kamati posted:

“They must play carefully otherwise some will be arrested again.”

Coenraad Bezuidenhout wrote:

“EFF are not above the law. They were warned before they overstep some of the laws. Let the court decides.”

Ricky Raviole Sevantes Rambau added:

“Picket is for real members who got jobs and life and protest are for the useless nobody.”

