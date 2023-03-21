Some Cape Town residents wanted nothing to do with the national shutdown led by the EFF

While many citizens said they understand the plight of the political party, they believe things should be addressed differently

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said the provincial government would not allow disruptions to the country’s economy

CAPE TOWN - Some residents believe the Economic Freedom Fighters should have dealt with its grievances in a different manner.

Cape Town residents believe the EFF should have dealt with its woes differently. Image: Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

While many understand the party’s plight, they don't agree with the way in which party leader Julius Malema addressed them.

The shutdown called for the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa and an end to loadshedding. Some parts of the country were brought to a standstill but it was business as usual in most parts of Cape Town.

Speaking to EWN, one resident said citizens have already lost a lot due to loadshedding and the national shutdown was adding to their woes. Commuters also felt the stay-away was unnecessary and made getting work done harder.

Western Cape stands for law and order

Meanwhile, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said the provincial government is committed to economic freedom and not shutting down the economy. He said the shutdown is counterintuitive as it prevents people from going to work.

Winde added that irresponsible behaviour that puts the safety of others at risk will not be tolerated, according to TimesLIVE.

