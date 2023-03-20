Julius Malema praised members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) for their behaviour during the shutdown

The Red Berets leader applauded supporters and said there was no looting or burning of property during the protests

Many Social media users agreed with Malema’s remarks, while others say the party was given no choice but to behave

PRETORIA - Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) were praised for conducting the national shutdown in a “dignified manner” on Monday, 20 March.

Julius Malema praised EFF supporters for their conduct during the national shutdown. Image: Guillem Sartorio

Source: Getty Images

The Red Berets Leader, Julius Malema, addressed the party’s supporters in Pretoria and commended members for conducting the protests peacefully. The national shutdown called for the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa and the end of loadshedding and other issues.

According to SABC News, Malema said it does not matter if the shutdown was successful or not but rather that there was no looting or burning of property during the protests. He applauded supporters and party members for proving the “doomsayers” wrong.

Malema said the EFF remains “the only disciplined force” in the country. He added that the protests would come to an end at midnight.

Meanwhile, the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) shared similar sentiments as Malema. Saftu’s General secretary Zwelinzima Vavi said there was no sign of the destruction during the shutdown.

Vavi said the federation saluted the millions of workers who stayed away from work. According to TimesLIVE, he added that the shutdown is a turning point for the country’s state.

Mzansi weighs in on Julius Malema’s remarks

Sfiso Popoli said:

“The success of the national shutdown can't be measured by the number of protestors on our streets but by its impact on the country's operation. Today is not a holiday, but go to any town, you will find out that almost 80 % of the shops and businesses are closed.

"That is how we can measure the success of the shutdown. I was expecting a few people to attend the March because South Africans are good at complaining but they can't act. Almost 90% of them are not happy about the leadership of the country and Loadsheding.”

Nonhlanhla Ngwamuse II commented:

“I would like to thank Malema for the of today I mean like no loadshedding DANKO BABA.”

Dan Vicker posted:

“Now I confirm that Julius Malema is a true leader... he's the only leader who can talk and people listen ... a full weekend with the light on!”

Mondli Majozi wrote:

“Like it or not shutdown did happen... I respect JuJu.”

Sifiso V Zulu added:

“Thanks to SANDF, SAPS, Metro Police and Private Security for ensuring that there is no looting and burning of cars and buildings.”

