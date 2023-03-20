Johannesburg community members were on guard to protest business premises during the shutdown

One security guard was armed with a sjambok and said looting would not be tolerated in Johannesburg

Many citizens agreed with EFF Leader Julius Malema’s remarks that there were no incidents of looting

JOHANNESBURG - A group of community members in the Johannesburg CBD planned to defend businesses in the area during the national shutdown.

The EFF's national shutdown went by without incidents of looting. Image: Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

While most shops were closed, some residents were ready to defend businesses from looters as the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) protest raged on.

Armed with a sjambok, Gudda Ngubane told TimesLIVE that he was ready to deal with those who cause trouble. He said police presence in the area was high, with officers located on most streets.

Julius Malema praises EFF supporters

Meanwhile, EFF Leader Julius Malema praised supporters and party members for their conduct during the national shutdown. According to SABC News, he said there were no attempts to loot or burn property.

Malema spoke to protesters in Pretoria and applauded them for conducting the stay-away in a “dignified” manner. The nationwide shutdown called for the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa and the end of loadshedding.

Mzansi reacts to EFF’s conduct during shutdown

Thabo Matsoso said:

“EFF, coming with a new thing in this country. No one was looting from any shop, if it was ANC shops should be looted. Today our children have too many records of stealing because of ANC leaders.”

Lyndha Lebea commented:

“Looting is an ANC thing, not EFF.”

Lehlohonolo Jacob Leboko posted:

“EFF members are marching not looting.”

Maubane Tumelo wrote:

“Looting is the style of ANC not EFF, we are too educated to loot.”

Solly Ndodembi Nkomo added:

“Remember looting happened when "ANC" was protesting Zuma's arrest, don’t get confused here. Looters are the ANC get that clear.”

National shutdown: EFF protestors storm Woolworths at Grayston Shopping Centre, SAPS arrest at 33 people

Briefly News also reported that Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) protesters landed in hot water for storming a Woolworths at Grayston Shopping Centre in Sandton, Johannesburg.

Speaking to Briefly News, South African Police Service national spokesperson Athlenda Mathe confirmed that 33 EFF protestors were arrested for contravention of the Johannesburg High Court interdict by engaging in public violence and intimidation.

The incident occurred when protesters linked to the EFF stormed into the Woolworths Food Store and conducted a sit-in to stop consumers from entering the store.

