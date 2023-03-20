33 Economic Freedom Fighters-linked protestors were arrested during the national shutdown for trying to disrupt operations t a Wookworth in Sandton

SAPS confirmed that the group were arrested for defying an interdict issued by the Johannesburg High Court on Saturday, 18 March

The Consumer Goods Council of South Africa said the Woolworths incident was part of a few sporadic attacks on retail stores across the country

SANDTON - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) protesters landed in hot water for storming a Woolworths at Grayston Shopping Centre in Sandton, Johannesburg.

33 EFF protesters were arrested for disrupting operations at a Woolworths in Sandton during the national shutdown. Image: RAJESH JANTILAL & stock photo

Speaking to Briefly News, South African Police Service national spokesperson Athlenda Mathe confirmed that 33 EFF protestors were arrested for contravention of the Johannesburg High Court interdict by engaging in public violence and intimidation.

The incident occurred when protesters linked to the EFF stormed into the Woolworths Food Store and conducted a sit-in to stop consumers from entering the store.

Police were immediately called, arrests were made, and the crowd was dispersed.

By trying to disrupt operations, the protestors acted against an interdict issued by the Johannesburg High Court which prohibited protestors from shutting down shops and interfering with trading at retail stores and businesses, EWN reported.

News24 reported that the Woolworths incident is not the only case of disruption that was reported. The Consumer Goods Council of South Africa, which represents Woolworths and other big-name retailers in South Africa, said several of its members experienced sporadic attempts at intimidation.

South Africans questioned why the EFF protestor targeted Woolworths

Below are some comments:

@AnzaNeswiswi asked:

"What were they thinking or aiming to achieve?"

@Oletta15148998 questioned:

"What were they looking for at Woolies? Obviously their demands can't be met there."

@BorchieU191 suggested:

"While they're, at it, they should go to @Julius_S_Malema's house and drag your @EFFSouthAfrica leader out of bed nursing a weekend BABALAS."

