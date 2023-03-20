African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula gained some major hate on social media

The politician came under fire for saying the country is not a “banana republic” ahead of the national shutdown

Expressing anger over Mbalula’s comments, citizens called out the ANC for turning the country unstable

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula expressed annoyance over the national shutdown.

ANC SG Fikile Mbalula says Mzansi is not a banana republic amid the national shutdown. Image: Gianluigi Guercia & Rajesh Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

Mbalula took to Twitter to say the country is not a “banana republic” in reference to Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) planned protest. His comments on Sunday, 19 March, came after some protesting students in Braamfontein were arrested.

The ANC SG also scoffed at EFF for claiming that the protest would be peaceful. He added:

“EFF must take responsibility for their acts of violence propaganda. Innocent people will be at the receiving end not Eff leadership.”

Many citizens expressed anger over Mbalula’s remarks, with many accusing the ANC of turning the country unstable. Social media users have also threatened to report the ruling party’s SG on Twitter after he shared several posts about the shutdown.

Among those annoyed was EFF Member of Parliament Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, who suggested Mbalula has a “banana imagination.” Ndlozi also suggested the ANC SG was attempting to spread a false narrative.

Meanwhile, over 80 people have been arrested throughout the country as protests flared in various parts, according to The Citizen.

Citizens say ANC turned South Africa into a banana republic

@Legendary_Thato said:

“ANC sold out. Making this a banana Republic. Sies!”

@TED_thee_Bear commented:

“Thanks to EFF, Fikile Mbalula remembered his Twitter password and how useless he is and his whole ANC Pensioners.”

@dalisushandu wrote:

“Mbalula portrays perfectly what ANC has become.”

National shutdown: SA disagrees as Gayton McKenzie praises EFF for bringing the country to a “standstill”

Briefly News also reported that PA Leader Gayton McKenzie has seemingly praised the EFF for the national shutdown.

The politician took to social media to react to the planned protest, saying just the fear of the shutdown brought the country to a standstill. The shutdown calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s resignation and the end of loadshedding and other issues.

McKenzie seemingly took a swipe at the Democratic Alliance for its attempt to interdict the protest.

