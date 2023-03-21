The Economic Freedom Fighters' national shutdown saw more than 500 protestors getting arrested

NatJoints gave an account of the arrests on Monday, 20 March, and Gauteng saw the highest number of arrests, with 149

The reports of the arrests have many people torn, with some saying that the EFF's nationwide protest was not peaceful

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

JOHANNESBURG - The EFF protest was without incident and saw more than 500 people getting arrested for various crimes.

NatJoints says it managed to curb crime during the EFF's national shutdown. Images: Emmanuel Croset

Source: Getty Images

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints) issued a statement that 550 protestors were apprehended for public violence, intimidation, damage to critical infrastructure, theft and attempted looting, amongst other crimes.

Gauteng saw the highest number of protestor arrests during the EFF's national shutdown

According to TimesLIVE, the Gauteng province saw the highest number of recorded arrests, with 149 people being put behind bars.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The Northern Cape came in second with 95 arrests, followed by the Eastern Cape with 80 and the Free State with 64 protestors getting arrested. Natjoints added that 24 300 tyres that were strategically placed for criminality were seized.

NatJoints spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe stated that the arrests were swiftly made thanks to the response of the SAPS and SANDF members.

NatJoints also gave a vote of thanks to the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) and National Taxi Alliance (NTI) for their participation in maintaining law and order.

Thousands of EFF supporters gathered to protest against loadshedding and President Cyril Ramaphosa

The EFF national shutdown saw masses of people marching in various locations for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down and for loadshedding to end.

According to News24, In Johannesburg, the EFF's presence was seen on Grayston Drive in Sandton, and a few people demonstrated in Thembisa in Ekhurhuleni.

Close to 2 500 protestors gathered in Pretoria to march alongside EFF leader Julius Malema, who led them to President Cyril Ramaphosa's presidential home.

Durban saw a huge group of 5 000 protestors who embarked on a five kilometre march from Pixley ka Isaka Seme Street to Moses Mabhida Stadium. Around 400 people gathered in Cape Town and made their way to Parliament.

South Africans question if the EFF national shutdown really was peaceful

@Lolo101M said:

"On a serious note, if people wanted to loot, there was no NatJoints that would stop them. So... this update is just another propaganda. Period."

@Ray16012016 said:

"That's half of the EFF supporters..."

@HenryFcuks said:

"Y'all have resources over civilians and no resources over crime spike curb... What a joke!"

EFF shutdown: Julius Malema praises supporters for facing police and soldiers fearlessly

Briefly News previously reported that Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema believes the national shutdown was a complete success.

The planned protest saw citizens participating in various locations across the country on Monday, 20 March. EFF supporters wanted an end to rolling blackouts and to see President Cyril Ramaphosa step down.

Julius Malema praises supporters, says history will remember them

Malema was proud of the outcome of the EFF's planned nationwide protest and told supporters who donned the noticeable red regalia that history would remember them for participating in the shutdown, reports SABC News.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News