The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) took their grievances to President Cyril Ramaphosa's Pretoria presidential home

Scores of people camped outside Ramaphosa's home to demand that he steps down as the country's number one

EFF leader Julius Malema encouraged supporters to relax on the lawn while ranting about the ANC and Ramaphosa failing South Africa

EFF supporters took their national shutdown protest to President Cyril Ramaphosa's house. Images: Emmanuel Croset

Source: Getty Images

The march in the country's capital was led by the EFF leader Julius Malema, who was proud of the party supporters for participating in the protest without looting and burning down businesses.

According to SowetanLIVE, the Red Berets supporters camped outside Ramaphosa's presidential residence at Bryntirion Estate near the Union Buildings and demanded that the president step down.

The EFF members, alongside political figures such as expelled ANC member Carl Niehaus, vowed to stay steadfast outside the president's home until he addressed them.

Malema also encouraged supporters to sit on the lawn and avoid trouble with law enforcement. He added that the aim was for Ramaphosa to step down as president even though they did not have a memorandum to hand over.

"We don’t have a memorandum. We want Ramaphosa to leave this house and to leave this house with immediate effect. We are not leaving any time soon," said Malema.

Julius Malema accuses the ANC and Ramaphosa of being sellouts

While stationed outside the president's home, Malema ranted about the ANC and President Cyril Ramaphosa selling out the country, reports EWN.

The Red Berets leader argued that the ANC no longer holds its core values, and the ANC-led government has led to the demise of several state-owned enterprises.

Ramaphosa's home was heavily guarded by police officers who ensured nothing went wrong.

EFF accuses da of planting criminal elements during national shutdown, SA slams party for "blaming game"

Briefly News previously reported that the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has distanced itself from criminal activities during the national shutdown.

The Red Berets believe the police and the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the province were responsible for lawlessness during the planned protests. Supporters are expected to march to Parliament on Monday, 20 March.

Several arrests were made in the province during the shutdown. According to EWN, some arrested suspects were found in possession of petrol bombs.

