The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says it is not responsible for the criminal activities in the Western Cape

The party accused the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the police of attempting to turn the protest violent

The Red Berets’ comments left many amused, with some saying the party fails to take responsibility for the lawlessness

WESTERN CAPE - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has distanced itself from criminal activities during the national shutdown.

The EFF accused the DA of planting criminal elements in the national shutdown. Image: Guillem Sartorio & Ihsaan Haffejee

Source: Getty Images

The Red Berets believes the police and the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the province were responsible for lawlessness during the planned protests. Supporters are expected to march to Parliament on Monday, 20 March.

Several arrests were made in the province during the shutdown. According to EWN, some arrested suspects were found in possession of petrol bombs.

EFF Western Cape Spokesperson Wandile Kasibe blamed the DA for attempting to turn the protest violent. He added that the party did not instruct supporters to damage any property or roads.

Taking to Twitter, the EFF shared pictures of its demonstration in the Western Cape led by the party’s National Chairperson Veronica Mente. The EFF shared that the conditions in the province are dire, with a lack of service delivery in impoverished areas.

Mzansi slams EFF for failing to take responsibility for criminal elements

@SurferSilverza said:

“I don’t think the EFF needs any outside help when it comes to attracting criminal elements to its ranks.”

@isabelt2603 commented”

“I was waiting for the blaming game.”

@davidson_home posted:

“Brilliant deference of responsibility, no one needs to plant people in a criminal and terrorist organisation.”

@Balstrome wrote:

“The DA have no need to do this, you bring your own criminals with you.”

@rc122x added:

“Do you think the EFF leadership is going to take responsibility and accountability for any actions, nope always someone else's fault. If you set the fire up and put petrol on it, but give the matches to someone else to light, you can't say you didn't do it.”

