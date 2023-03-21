Julius Malema, the Economic Freedom Fighters leader, has deemed the countywide protest on Monday, 20 March, a complete success

Malema told Red Berets supporters that history would remember them for taking a stand despite heavy police presence

South Africans took to social media to thank the EFF for hosting the national shutdown, saying it opened up their eyes to a lot of things in the country

PRETORIA - Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema believes the national shutdown was a complete success.

EFF leader Julius Malema praised supporters for being fearless during the national shutdown. Images: Guillem Sartorio & Rajesh Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

The planned protest saw citizens participate in various locations across the country on Monday, 20 March. EFF supporters wanted an end to rolling blackouts and to see President Cyril Ramaphosa step down.

Julius Malema praises supporters, says history will remember them

Malema was proud of the outcome of the EFF's planned nationwide protest and told supporters who donned the noticeable red regalia that history would remember them for participating in the shutdown, reports SABC News.

Malema also thanked the Red Berets for their bravery and fearlessness as they faced over 3 400 soldiers deployed to assist the police in maintaining law and order on the day.

The Red Berets leader stated that the soldiers were deployed to intimidate and scare them away from protesting.

"With all those who supported the national shutdown, we thank you for being fearless. We thank you for being brave," said Malema.

EFF national shutdown ends with a handshake

EFF leaders Julius Malema and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi concluded the day-long protest with a handshake with police officers on Tuesday, 20 March.

After marching down from Pretoria Church Square in the CBD to President Cyril Ramaphosa's presidential home near the Union Buildings, the EFF leaders thanked law enforcement officials for marching alongside them, reports TimesLIVE.

EFF supporters were met with heavy police presence outside the president's home, with soldiers being deployed to assist the police in maintaining law and order.

Police tape was used to separate protestors and law enforcement from each other, and helicopters hovered over Ramaphosa's home. Police had water canons ready in case something went wrong.

South Africans thank the EFF for the national shutdown

@MMabusela7 said:

"Thanks to EFF, and my greatest respect goes to all the students out there who took to the streets last night. They’ve shown leadership while their uncles were hiding away."

@Thabo57646270 said:

"Thanks to EFF for helping us voice our displeasure on loadshedding, high crime, poverty, unemployment and mismanagement of our beloved country. You have earned my vote today. ANC and its funders did their best to pacify South Africans, labelling the protest as anarchy. We protested anyway."

@kwanelemgazy said:

"Loadshedding is suspended until Tuesday at 4pm. If you can't see that we are being played... Thanks to the EFF."

@NiisherPu said:

"Thanks to EFF, we now realise that we don't have an electricity crisis at Eskom, we just have people who need to be disciplined. And we appreciate Julius Malema for showing us that we have many lawful forces in the country. So crime is a decision that they took to not fight it."

