The Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said that the safety and stability of the government are under threat

She said they had identified possible elements of a coup d'état and had measures to prevent its successful execution

South Africans weighed in, and many shared frustrations with the current government structures have

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, cabinet reshuffles, the State of the Nation Address, Parliamentary Proceedings, and politician-related news, as well as elections, at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Minister Khumduzo Ntshavheni said the government is working on preventing a coup. Image: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA — The Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said that the government had identified a possible threat to its stability.

Ntshavheni addressed the media in a press conference in Tshwane on 15 July 2025. She said that one of the risks the country is facing is a coup d'état. She said the government had identified it and had put measures to mitigate against it.

Ntshavheni stated that there would be no one attempting to overthrow the government, nor had there been anyone who had actively tried to destroy the state in the past few days or weeks.

"Not that there aren't people planning. There are, but we are continuously monitoring them and making sure that we deal with those (threats)," she said.

Ntshavheni said a risk doesn't necessarily materialize, and that intelligence-driven operations are working to ensure that the state remains stable.

Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni discussed the possibility of a coup. Image: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What's been happening in South Africa?

Recently, the allegations KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made against Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and the Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya have resulted in a public outcry against the perceived corruption in the state.

Mkhwanazi said that state players, including members of the judiciary, prosecutors, police officers, ministers, and business people, are part of a drug syndicate operating nationwide. President Cyril Ramaphosa responded to the allegations and said that they threaten the stability of the country.

Different parts of society embarked on marches in support of General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. The MK Party on 14 July organized a march in support of Mkhwanazi in Johannesburg.

The party's KwaZulu-Natal structures marched in support of Mkhwanazi in Durban under the "Hands off Mkhwanazi" hashtag.

What did South Africans say?

Netizens weighed in on the possibility of a coup and the government's readiness to prevent one.

Sthamber said:

"Those who are found to have any plans to commit such an act must be investigated and brought to book."

JJ Human said:

"I doubt they even have the capability to identify a one-kilometre-square meteorite hitting a small town."

YourServant said:

"They want reasons to get rid of General Mkhwaanzi."

Groot Afrikaner said:

"We do not have a government. We have a puppet show."

Riaan Pretorius said:

"No, we are voting them out."

Cyril Ramaphosa announces commission of inquiry

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Ramaphosa established a Commission of Inquiry to investigate Mkhwanazi's allegations. He also placed Mchunu on special leave.

Ramaphosa noted that Mkhwanazi's allegations were serious and needed to be addressed urgently. He said the Commission of Inquiry will serve to determine threats to the country's security.

Source: Briefly News