Property belonging to a police officer was found on two men arrested in connection with a recent Durban cash-in-transit heist

The suspects were found near Phoenix and were out on parole after serving time for heists committed in the past

South Africans applauded the South African Police Service for working hard to stamp out these crimes

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

South Africans were impressed that the police caught two suspects linked to a heist in Durban. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Items belonging to a police officer were found on two suspects arrested for a recent cash-in-transit heist in Durban earlier this month.

The suspects were on parole for committing cash-in-transit heists and could return to jail for the same crime they were incarcerated for. South Africans applauded the hard work of the South African Police Services after they apprehended the suspects.

CIT heist suspects arrested

The men were arrested on 15 October by the Hawks in a joint operation with the national intervention unit, the Tactical Response Team and Magma Security. According to TimesLIVE, the two were caught in Rainham near Phoenix. The cops were investigating the CIT robbery when they were told the suspects were moving in a Lexus sedan. When the cops apprehended them, they found an undisclosed amount of money, a police constable’s uniform, a police mask, a radio, blue overalls, police blue lights and a police reflector jacket.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

They were busted for possessing suspected stolen property, property belonging to the state and ammunition. The suspects were linked to the CIT heist early in October, where four vehicles were attacked and bombed. Residents nearby flocked to the scene to see if they could salvage some of the money that could have been left on the scene.

Mzansi reacts to the arrests

South Africans commented on the news.

Poroza Mokgatla remarked:

“God is working.”

Mlungisi Kelembe said:

“So they committed the crime while on parole for the same crime. These guys deserve 50 years in prison.”

Tsietsei MrCool Motshwane exclaimed:

“Soon, they will be released because there’s not enough evidence.”

Makoeng Mankge said:

“Politicians, cops, lawyers and judges are all involved in these criminal activities.”

Leonard Nyandoro Muzunze added:

“Well done, SAPS.”

Lucky Malinga praised the cops.

“SAPS is working, and they’re trying hard. The problem is the useless Department of Bail Justice.”

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that seven cash-in-transit heist robbers successfully pulled off a heist in Tembisa.

According to the police, the culprits forced the guards out of the vehicle, took a gun and accessed the vehicle using explosives. South Africans were shocked at the brazen act and remarked that criminals in the country are becoming braver by the day.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News