Carl Niehaus set tongues wagging by claiming some SANDF soldiers and SAPS officers were unhappy about being deployed to the EFF's national shutdown

Niehaus joined the frontlines of the EFF march to Union Buildings in Pretoria on Monday, 20 March

South Africans accused Niehaus of lying about the SANDF and SAPs officers in a bid to stay relevant

TSHWANE - Former African National Congress (ANC) member Carl Niehaus has joined the ranks of EFF leader Julius Malema for the party's national shutdown march to Union Buildings, Pretoria.

Carl Niehaus claims that some SANDF and SAPS members are unhappy about being deployed to keep the peace during the EFF's national shutdown. Image: EMMANUEL CROSET & PHILL MAGAKOE

Source: Getty Images

Niehaus shared a picture on Twitter claiming that he was ready to participate in the national shutdown.

Joining in his capacity as the founder of the civil movement, the African Radical Economic Transformation Alliance (Areta), Niehaus slammed the heavy presence of law enforcement.

The Areta founder claimed that some South African Police Service (SAPS) and the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) members confided in him and revealed they were upset about the deployment because they were sympathetic to the protestors' sentiments.

Carl Niehaus compares the deployment of SANDF and SAPS to 1976 Soweto uprisings

Niehaus added that the deployments of the soldiers and police officers bear strong similarities to how the apartheid government reacted to the 1976 Soweto uprising.

Niehaus said:

“What government is it that looks at its people as if they are the enemy?”

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Niehaus has a stern warning for President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Niehaus cautioned:

“I promise, Cyril Ramaphosa, let them unleash the army against the people and we will show them how we are going to deal with them. We will sort them out."

South Africans accuse Carl Niehaus of lying for claiming SANDF and SAPS didn't want to be deployed

Here's what South Africans are saying:

Avidesh Raghubar slammed:

"Sorry but law and order must prevail! It seems he is advocating for lawlessness!"

Khaukanani Malwela stated:

"Soldiers work with instructions."

Ronald Rgm Makhubela claimed:

"If are not happy about doing their own work they should resign... But I know Carl is lying."

Ditiro Seerane said:

"These are the troops established under the new dispensation who cannot allow lawlessness from anyone including the 10 per cent party."

Andile Makiza jabbed:

"This one is still trying hard to be relevant."

Tinyiko Brass Band Nocket added:

"He is lying we are getting paid to be deployed. How can we not be happy when we earn overtime money."

Rudzani Mathavha commented:

"They were just telling him what he wanted to hear."

AJ Grue Matjeke pointed out:

"They've been deployed because they took an oath to serve and to protect."

@kazaba_luc accused:

"Just another opportunistic liar."

