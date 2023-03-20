The EFF has called government out over the deployment of the defence force

More than 3 000 soldiers have been posted in several parts of the country as the EFF’s national shutdown wages on

Many citizens are divided over the army’s deployment, with some supporting the move and others angry

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters have slammed government over the deployment of SANDF members amid the shutdown.

The EFF slammed the deployment of the SANDF amid the national shutdown. Image: Brenton Geach & Rajesh Jantilal

The Red Berets labelled the army’s deployment as a demonstration of government’s “bloodthirsty nature”. The EFF’s protest calls for the removal of Ramaphosa.

In a statement, the party claims South Africa has turned into a military state:

“South Africa has degenerated into a military state and the deployment of the army to suppress the constitutional right to protest means we have returned to the dark days of apartheid.”

The party claimed that President Cyril Ramaphosa had declared war on South Africans. The statement also said government is capable of grave human rights violations and a massacre to defend the president.

According to SABC News, more than 3 000 soldiers have been deployed in parts of the country to support the police in security law and order. The army has been deployed as part of Operation Prosper and will be on the ground until Monday, 17 April.

Mzansi divided over SANDF deployment during EFF shutdown

Thabo Matsoso said:

“ANC is ruling our country with blood, that's why they use the military for fighting their battles.”

Mabutho Petros Mpana commented:

“It is unbelievable and laughable that those who are embarking shut down for 'justice' yet reject peacekeepers!”

Dabu Lucas Maleka posted:

“South Africa is constantly showing signs of dictatorship since Ramaphosa took over the presidency. The man called the army more than the apartheid government did.”

Jackie Mzi Fakade wrote:

“EFF is so unpredictable, they say this today but tomorrow it's something else. Look what they always do in Parliament... so the presence of soldiers is a good move.”

Teepee Blacks added:

“We're not going to have another KZN movie here, it's good that the army is around, don't trust EFF.”

National shutdown: 5 students arrested in Braamfontein during EFF’s “peaceful protest”

Briefly News also reported that Economic Freedom Fighters members clashed with the police on Sunday night, 19 March, while holding a night vigil that was meant to be peaceful.

At least five students who are part of the Red Berets were arrested in Braamfontein, Johannesburg CBD.

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi shared footage of the EFF’s march on social media and stated that the protestors intended no harm and posed no threat.

Source: Briefly News