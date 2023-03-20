The Wife star Stoan Seate made it clear on Twitter that he is against the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) national shutdown

Seate insulted the political party, and his post angered many people who hope the protest will bring change to South Africa.

Mzansi people accused him of being a beneficiary of the corruption and mismanagement of funds by the African National Congress (ANC)

Stoan Seate is being grilled online for insulting the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) for trying to change a country going downhill by organising a national shutdown march.

Stoan Seate's views about the EFF's national shutdown were criticised. Image: @stoanito/Instagram and Brenton Geach/Getty Images

Source: UGC

According to TimesLIVE, the EFF's national shutdown, scheduled for Monday, March 20, 2023, is underway. The news publication reports that the red berets in Inanda closed roads and burned tyres. Meanwhile, the leader of the Soweto Parliament, Nhlanhla "Lux" Dlamini, posted a tweet accusing the EFF of blasting his house.

Stoan Seate against EFF's national shutdown

As more reports about what the EFF has done so far to show Cyril Ramaphosa that they want their demands heard, more people weighed in on the nationwide shutdown, including Stoan. The legendary musician shared his views in a tweet about the protest by insulting the EFF.

Stoan Seate dragged for insulting EFF ahead of national shutdown

People who support the national shutdown weren't pleased with Stoan's views about the protest. Many people accused him of being against the march because he might be financially benefiting from the ruling party's mismanagement of funds.

@Mphodoza said:

"Maybe it's because the Department of Arts and Culture gave you a tender in the North West. We understand you singing for supper."

@AppleMokoena shared:

"So, you’re upset at the fact that there’s a political party that’s taking a stand against corruption? Nice."

@ProsperSibam posted:

"You see some of us didn't know about the tender in NW. Now, you're just shifting the attention to you. O'dom sani."

@Lebo_sephoka replied:

"Why do you insult the EFF, bro? What have they done? I have never seen you tweeting and insulting any organisation like this. Are you supporting any other political party or getting kick bags like Terry Pheto?"

@Shonny_SA commented:

"They should include you in the national lottery looting alongside Terry Pheto. You’ve been struggling yet you have money."

@CertifiedFaita wrote:

"Lotto beneficiaries think they've made it in life."

@tube830 added:

"Wow, imagine how many people will lose respect for you. You should've kept it to yourself."

EFF kicks off national shutdown early in Chatsworth Durban, man arrested for transporting tyres

In related news, Briefly News reported that the EFF started the national shutdown early, with members and supporters spilling into the streets of Chatsworth, Durban, on Sunday night, 19 March.

Before the protests, a man allegedly transporting and storing tyres throughout the area was arrested on Link Road.

Durban Metro Police released a statement claiming that motorists tipped the police off about a suspicious vehicle offloading tyres in the area. Officers responded swiftly, charging the driver and confiscating the tyres.

