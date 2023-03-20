The Economic Freedom Fighters were eager to kick off the national shutdown early in Chatsworth, Durban

One man was arrested on Sunday, 19 March, for allegedly transporting and storing tyres ahead of the early protest

Police Minister Bheki Cele says 57 people have already been arrested in connection with activities related to the national shutdown

CHATSWORTH- The EFF started the national shutdown early, with members and supporters spilling into the streets of Chatsworth, Durban, on Sunday night, 19 March.

The EFF started its national shutdown protests early on Sunday, 19 March, in Chatsworth, Durban.

Before the protests, a man allegedly transporting and storing tyres throughout the area was arrested on Link Road.

Durban Metro Police released a statement claiming that motorists tipped the police off about a suspicious vehicle offloading tyres in the area. Officers responded swiftly, charging the driver and confiscating the tyres.

EFF members and supporters kick off protest ahead of national shutdown

EFF protestors gathered on Link Road in Shallcross and were met with South African Police Service officers who were in the area to keep the peace, TimesLIVE reported.

There have been unconfirmed reports that vehicles were stoned during the protest, but Durban Metro Police Spokesperson Superintendent Boysie Zungu said the police received no information about the alleged incident.

EFF organise national shutdown against Cyril Ramaphosa's resignation and loadshedding

Scores of protesters will fill streets across South Africa to participate in the EFF's national shutdown on Monday, 20 March.

The party and its supporters are calling for the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa and an end to crippling loadshedding.

According to Police minister Bheki Cele, 57 people have been arrested for public violence in connection to the national shutdown.

South Africans question why EFF supporters started protesting before the national shutdown

Below are some comments from citizens:

Danny Dreghorn criticised:

"As far as I know, the EFF has not been given permission to protest on Sunday."

Mokone Masenya accused:

"They want to loot, they are hungry."

Emmanuel Mngomezulu asked:

"Why march during the night?"

Peggy Mokoena:

"They have already started, Monday was too far."

Elvis Seboni declared:

"I will join them on Monday."

DA welcomes court interdict against national shutdown, dividing Mzansi: “Political courts in action”

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the EFF would not legally be allowed to shut down schools, businesses and public roads during the national shutdown.

The decision came after the Democratic Alliance (DA) approached the Johannesburg High Court to interdict the planned protest. The political parties went head-to-head in court ahead of the shutdown.

Judge Leicester Adams announced his decision on Saturday, 18 March, saying EFF members would not be allowed to shut down schools, retail stores, businesses, trade or public roads. The party is also prohibited from encouraging unlawful conduct, EWN reported.

