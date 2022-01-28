Wrede Stad Teasers for February 2022: Ceren has a miscarriage!

Wrede Stad teasers for February 2022 are here, and the new show is getting juicier by the day. The Afrikaans-dubbed Turkish novela made its debut in October 2021, and so far, it has given fans reasons to anticipate oncoming Wrede Stad episodes. So, if you would like to catch up with the drama, you should check out the details in these teasers.

Wrede Stad storyline features the lives of Seher and her three daughters. Her life takes a complete turn around when Neriman, her mother-in-law, plans to sell her daughter to Agah, a Turkish tycoon. The incident changes the dynamics of the family and how she relates with everyone. Wrede Stad teasers for February 2022 highlight how complicated her life gets.

Wrede Stad teasers for February 2022

Recently, Wrede Stad cast members seemed to be up in arms to torment their enemies. However, some go overboard and cause permanent damage to the people they crossed paths with. Will Ceren's life ever go back to how it was before?

Episode 67 - Tuesday, 1st of February 2022

Neriman and Ceren's return to the mansion makes Nedim have mixed feelings and concerns as his true intentions are revealed.

Episode 68 - Wednesday, 2nd of February 2022

The lawyer visits Seniz and Agah, leaving them confused. Agah brainstorms ways of protecting his family.

Episode 69 - Thursday, 3rd of February 2022

Cemre initiates a mission to find out how much Nedim knows, and Nedim plays along with his plan. Meanwhile, Cenk raises eyebrows about his intentions.

Episode 70 - Friday, 4th of February 2022

Cemre battles with his newfound autonomy, and Nedim starts sneaking around behind people's backs. Nedim thinks he knows more than the people around him. How much does he know about his past, though?

Episode 71 - Monday, 7th of February 2022

Seniz, Agah and Nedim put their best cards down; who will win?

Episode 72 - Tuesday, 8th of February 2022

Ceren is caught in another compromising situation. How will she get herself out of this mess?

Episode 73 - Wednesday, 9th of February 2022

Nedim makes demands regarding Karacy Holdings, unaware of how much a video of him in a compromising position is spreading. His family struggles to deal with the tension caused by the video.

Episode 74 - Thursday, 10th of February 2022

Cemre and Cenk leave for their honeymoon, although they are startled to learn that they will not be going alone. Agah and Seher are the pawns in Seniz's latest scheme once again.

Episode 75 - Friday, 11th of February 2022

Cemre makes one last attempt at reconnecting with Nedim, and Neriman desperately attempts to regain control. However, his dilemma is that Ceren is away on her honeymoon. Seniz plans on using Agah against his will; how well will that plan go?

Episode 76 - Monday,14th of February 2022

Tension continues to reign between the couples, and something is not right with Ceren and the baby. Was going for the honeymoon the best decision? What will become of Seher and Seniz's new friendship?

Episode 77 - Tuesday, 15th of February 2022

Cenk expresses his concerns about Nedim's ability to run the company. Meanwhile, Ceren refuses to see a doctor regarding her persistent stomach pains even though they take a toll on her.

Episode 78 - Wednesday, 16th of February 2022

Ceren, Cenk and Nedim are bummed to find out details of the miscarriage. They beam with anger when they learn that Seniz is behind it.

Episode 79 - Thursday, 17th of February 2022

After losing her baby, Ceren desperately attempts to keep her marriage to Nedim afloat.

Episode 80 - Friday, 18th of February 2022

Damla and Ceren cross paths during their shopping trip. Meanwhile, tension continues to rise among the Karacy men when Nedim makes his demands regarding the family company.

Episode 81 - Monday, 21st of February 2022

A sudden confession forces Nedim to choose between love and revenge. Ceren insists on staying, although Cemre is ready to leave.

Episode 82 - Tuesday, 22nd of February 2022

Nedim proceeds with his plans and scares Seniz into making a hasty decision. What will happen when Ceren agrees to work with her?

Episode 83 - Wednesday, 23rd of February 2022

Agah invites Nedim and Cenk for dinner, hoping they will squash their differences and move on. He is concerned about the balance of power in the family.

Episode 84 - Thursday, 24th of February 2022

A heated argument between Cenk and Nedim opens old wounds leaving Agah drained. Seniz comes up with another plan and is forced to ask Seher, Neriman and Ceren to be her accomplices. What is it about?

Episode 85 - Friday, 25th of February 2022

Agah is puzzled by the details he discovers about Cemre and Cenk's marriage, and Nedim falls victim to Seniz's evil trap.

Episode 86 - Monday, 28th of February 2022

Ceren gives Seniz a taste of her medicine, and Agah is determined to find more information about what Seniz and Cenk are hiding from him.

Ceren

Nedim feels uncomfortable when Ceren returns to the mansion. Later, someone walks in on her in a compromising position, making her feel guilty for what she is doing. Later, she goes for a honeymoon, although her joy and excitement are short-lived. Something tragic happens to her unborn baby, and she is reluctant to see the doctor.

After her miscarriage, she desperately does everything in her capacity to keep her marriage afloat. When she discovers that Seniz had a hand in her miscarriage, she plans revenge.

Nedim

Cemre spies on Nedim and Nedim plays along with him. Later, Nedim makes uncomfortable demands regarding the family company, although Cenk doubts his ability to run the company.

Later, an unexpected confession thrusts Nedim into choosing love and revenge. Agah invites him and Cenk for dinner to help them squash their differences. However, a confrontation between them leaves Agah guilty about his tainted past.

Wrede Stad teasers for February 2022 highlight how scandalous the show's drama has gotten. If you wish to find out more details about the soapie, tune in to eExtra on Mondays to Fridays at 19h30.

