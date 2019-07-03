12 best medical schools in South Africa in 2023: pursue your dream career

South Africa has made significant steps in the education sector. The country's effort to develop higher institutions is evident as more medical students have been admitted to various universities across the nation lately. There are numerous highly-ranked medical schools in South Africa where one can study medicine. Here are the best medical schools in South Africa.

There is no doubt that, with time, South Africa will become one of the most respected countries offering medicine courses. Do not stress yourself out if you seek to take the same course. Irrespective of your location, you can apply online or at the institution of your choice to pursue your dream career. Here are the best universities in SA that offer medicine.

List of the best medical schools in South Africa

There are several medical schools in South Africa and their requirements vary depending on the level of program you are pursuing. These are some of the best medical schools to consider if you want to further your medical career.

1. The University of Cape Town

This institution is one of the oldest medical schools in Cape Town. It was founded back in 1829. Previously, it was known as South African College. This prestigious learning institution is located on the slopes of the famous Devil's Peak at Table Mountain.

It accommodates South African and international students studying medicine and other courses. Therefore, if you are a student and want the best, then the University of Cape Town (UTC) is a place to be.

2. University of the Witwatersrand

The University of the Witwatersrand has several branches North of Johannesburg. Initially, it was established to deal with mining studies early in 1896. The university accommodates both local and international students seeking to take medicine.

Nelson Mandela is one of the alumni of the University of the Witwatersrand. As a medicine student, you can count on the institution because of its reputation and world performance.

Besides, you cannot miss the facility when searching for medical schools in South Africa and their fees on the internet. They offer the best both in costs and performance.

3. Stellenbosch University

There is no other place to study clinical medicine and other related courses than Stellenbosch University if you are staying in the West Cape Province or any other part of the country.

Over the years, the university has recorded an impressive performance. Globally, it is ranked position 341. For accurate fee estimates, students are advised to visit their official website. This way, students can avoid any inconveniences when finally making payments.

4. University of KwaZulu Natal

KwaZulu-Natal is among the modern learning facilities in South Africa right now. It was formed in the year 2004. The institution combines two dissolved higher learning facilities that were merged to offer the best education to their learners.

The facility offers different medical courses for all qualified students, irrespective of their backgrounds. Besides, it has, in several instances, proved to be the best among the best medical schools in South Africa for international students learning health sciences and medicine.

5. The University of Pretoria

The University of Pretoria is among the top medical schools in South Africa to advance your medical career. The institution began offering medicine as a course way back in 1943.

Since then, it has produced various prominent people serving in different health facilities in South Africa and outside the country. It offers degrees in 10 medicine courses.

6. University of the Western Cape

Graduates of the University of the Western Cape have successful careers and are making a difference in South Africa and worldwide. The university offers over 200 degrees, diplomas, and certificate programs.

The Faculty of Dentistry provides high-quality professional education and service-based clinical training at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

7. University of Limpopo

The University of Limpopo is the best university to study medicine in South Africa. Its Faculty of Health Sciences is known for its outstanding performance and efficiency. Pharmacy, optometry, dietetics, dermatology, and nursing are major courses offered by the University's medical school.

8. Nelson Mandela University

Nelson Mandela University (NMU) is one of South Africa's leading institutions of higher learning. It has steadily become one of South Africa's most progressive learning institutions. The University has seven faculties, one of which is the Faculty of Health Sciences, which has over 4000 students in ten departments.

9. University of the Free State

The University of the Free State was founded in 1904. Its headquarters are in Bloemfontein, Free State, South Africa. It has made a name for itself by consistently producing professionals in various fields of study. The university provides numerous medicine courses and has many experienced lecturers.

10. Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University

Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University, popularly known as SMU, is in South Africa's Gauteng Province, Pretoria. The university was founded in 2005. The institution has access to various cutting-edge scientific tools and equipment. It is regarded as one of the best medical university in South Africa and a top institution for studying health sciences.

11. Free State School of Nursing

Free State School of Nursing is among the popular medical schools that accept nurses in South Africa. Since its founding, it has continuously increased the number of courses, giving students more study options.

The school offers a broad range of nursing programs that include higher certificate, diploma, and degree levels and cover various topics.

12. Matasolve Academy

Matasolve Academy is one of South Africa's best private medical schools in South Africa that opens doors for one to follow a career as a pharmacist assistant, medical secretary, caregiver, community health worker, and nursing as a career. It also gives the trainee skills required for employment by various government and social sector employers.

Basic admission requirements

The following are the major requirements for admission to a medical school in South Africa.

You need to have written the National Benchmark Test.

Have an aggregate of at least 70% for their National Senior Certificate.

Have Mathematics, Physical Science, and Life Science at Level 4.

HPCSA approved list of foreign medical schools

To practice, healthcare practitioners in South Africa must be registered with the Health Professions Council of South Africa. HPCSA-approved list of foreign medical schools includes:

Northern Cape College of Emergency Care

Free State College of Emergency Care

Durban University of Technology (DUT)

Limpopo College of Emergency Care

Nelson Mandela University

Mediclinic Private Higher Education Institution

These are the best medical schools in South Africa. These universities have consistently shown remarkable performance that has attracted even international students.

