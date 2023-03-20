Economic Freedom Fighters MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has lauded protestors for shutting businesses down in Pretoria

The EFF arrived in the capital city to march from Church Square to the Union Buildings as part of the party's national shutdown demonstrations

Ndlozi reminded demonstrators to remain peaceful, adding the police were trying to provoke protestors

PRETORIA - The Economic Freedom Fighters have arrived in Pretoria in their droves to conduct its national shutdown march from Church Square to the Union Buildings.

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has urged protestors to keep the national shutdown demonstrations peaceful, accusing SAPS officers of trying to agitate the situation. Image: Laird Forbes & RAJESH JANTILAL

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi congratulated members and supporters for peacefully ensuring business was not conducted as usual.

Ndlozi hailed:

“I want to congratulate all the ground forces of Tshwane, our activities and peaceful demonstrations from 12am have made sure that no businesses are operating."

Ndlozi also celebrated the fact the taxis and busses were roaming around the capital city without any passengers adding the commuters heeded the EFF's call to either join the shutdown or stay at home, TimesLIVE reported.

EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi urges participants of national shutdown to remain peaceful

Though the streets of Pretoria have turned red as EFF members and supporters joined the national shutdown march, the situation remains relatively calm.

Ndlozi urged protestors to keep the peace, claiming "bloodthirsty" cops sought to provoke the demonstrators, SowetanLIVE reported.

The EFF MP accused the South African Police Service (SAPS) of shooting unarmed people with rubber bullets as they descended on roads countrywide as part of the demonstration.

Ndlozi added:

"We are peaceful people, we are not fighting with the police. They should get out of the way. We want Ramaphosa."

The EFF organised the national shutdown to call for President Cyril Ramaphosa's resignation and an end to crippling loadshedding.

South African accused Mbuyiseni Ndlozi of lying about shutting down businesses

Bowl are some comments

Danny Dreghorn accused:

"What utter rubbish! They used intimidating and threatening letters that were dropped off at all Businesses, threatening them if they don't shut down."

Enock Mpumelelo Nzama priased:

"Big shops in Big metros are closed including Durban and Joburg we not talking about small towns that don't contribute much to the economy."

Briella asked:

Is that supposed to be an achievement?

Ronald Rgm Makhubela claimed:

"The long weekend holiday is the reason why taxis are empty not EFF."

Ismail Moolla added:

"Not peacefully but forcefully like it was done in JHB china town. Don't deny it as it was filmed."

Ntobeko Khwelebhedini Zilimbola said:

"Businesses and taxis are operating as normal what is he talking about now."

National shutdown: Police arrest 5 students in Braamfontein during EFF’s “peaceful protest”

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the Economic Freedom Fighters members clashed with the police on Sunday night, 19 March, while holding a night vigil that was meant to be peaceful.

At least five students who are part of the Red Berets were arrested in Braamfontein, Johannesburg CBD.

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi shared footage of the EFF's march on social media and stated that the protestors intended no harm and posed no threat.

