Prince Kaybee shared a post criticising Fikile Mbalula and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi for watching the country go downhill while they mock each other on Twitter

The DJ's post came after news reports detailed what South Africans were doing during the EFF National Shutdown

Most Mzansi people supported Prince Kaybee, claiming that politicians such as Fikile and Mbuyiseni show their activism only online

Prince Kaybee is another Mzansi celebrity who is fed up with the South African government's mismanagement of the country.

Prince Kaybee dragged Fikile Mbalula and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi for not taking Mzansi seriously even when the EFF's national shutdown was underway. Image: Luba Lesolle/Getty Images and @princekaybee_sa

Source: UGC

The Club Controller hitmaker didn't hesitate to call out the ANC's Fikile Mbalula and the EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi for ignoring South Africa's call for the government to address the country's problems.

Prince Kaybee calls out Fikile Mbalula and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi for being online during EFF's national shutdown

Kaybee criticised Mbalula and Ndlozi for mocking each other on Twitter. At the same time, South Africans risk their lives protesting for their rights to be respected by President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC.

"Abuti, the country is headed to anarchy and you guys are playing “find me” on Twitter, really?"

The DJ made his Twitter post while the country was in utter chaos due to the EFF's national shutdown aimed at addressing loadshedding, corruption and other governmental issues.

Mzansi split about Prince Kaybee's post slamming Fikile Mbalula and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi

Peeps were divided by Kaybee's post, with some telling him to join the protesters on the street, while others said his post was valid because political leaders love to preach national shutdowns and not show up.

@AmuEmperor said:

"They love telling other people's children to protest, but when it's time for business, they are nowhere to be found. He's right to ask where he is."

@MrMothibeli shared:

"One day, they will find each other in jail. This is the beggining of an uprising that they are so scared of."

@Godz_delight posted:

"Where are you too Kabelo? People are putting their bodies on the line, sir."

@QueenEphanie replied:

"We need to show them who we are in 2024."

@TashaTashT commented:

"Fikile Mbalula ke influencer, not a leader."

@cphume_hlophe wrote:

"These are exactly my thoughts. All these politicians are too concerned about their egos than they are about people."

@TswareloMaluka also said:

"They are taking us for a ride."

@Akani_Baloy1 added:

"It's an act of desperation. Bo @MbalulaFikile are unemployable outside politics. ANC days are numbered."

