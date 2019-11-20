Theuns Jordaan was not born a singer. Instead, he learnt to sing and loved his craft. As a child, he had a pretty normal life. This was the case for most of his young adult life. However, he first performed when he pursued his university studies at the University of Stellenbosch. This was when everything changed for the talented singer/songwriter.

Jordaan performing on stage.

Source: UGC

Theuns Jordaan Skaakspel is one of his greatest hits. However, he has other great tunes in his list of great songs that you should listen to. Other than this, how well do you know him? Read on to discover more from the biography of Theuns Jordaan.

Profile summary and bio

Birth name: Theuns Jordaan

Theuns Jordaan Date of birth : 10th of January, 1971

: 10th of January, 1971 Date of death : 17th of November, 2021

: 17th of November, 2021 Theuns Jordaan's age : 50 years old (as of 2021)

: 50 years old (as of 2021) Profession : Actor, musician, songwriter, and an occasional on-air personnel

: Actor, musician, songwriter, and an occasional on-air personnel Famous for: Being one of South Africa's most prominent emotive musicians

Being one of South Africa's most prominent emotive musicians Birthplace/hometown: Eastern Cape, South Africa.

Eastern Cape, South Africa. Nationality : South Africa

: South Africa Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Ethnicity : Africaneer

: Africaneer Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Body build: Fit

Fit Eye colour: Blue

Blue Hair colour: Light brown

Light brown Marital status : Single

: Single Previous dating : Jo-ann Jansen Van Vuuren

: Jo-ann Jansen Van Vuuren Children : Britney Deoné

: Britney Deoné Education : Volkskool school in Graaff-Reinet and University of Stellenbosch

: Volkskool school in Graaff-Reinet and University of Stellenbosch Degrees : High school Diploma and Psychology degree

: High school Diploma and Psychology degree Theuns Jordaan's net worth : $200,000 to $600,000

: $200,000 to $600,000 Years active: 1992 to 17th of November, 2021

Who was Theuns Jordaan?

Theuns Jordaan's real name was Theuns Tollison Shelton; he was born on the 10th of January, 1971 in Venterstad, Eastern Cape, South Africa, to Mr and Mrs Jordaan. So, how old is Theuns Jordaan? Theuns Jordaan’s age was 50 years old.

He attended Volkskool School in Graaff-Reinet before furthering his education at the University of Stellenbosch, where he bagged a degree in Psychology.

Theuns Jordaan had always been in love with music since his hay days.

Source: Twitter

Theuns Jordaan had always been in love with music since his hay days and had to work odd jobs alongside his strive to become one of the most sought after musicians in the South African music industry.

From the Theuns Jordaan poetry-based album to his Soos Bloed solo, the incredibly gifted South African has continued to wow his fans with captivating musical productions and releases.

Career

Theuns Jordaan's music career did not fall into his lap like some manna from heaven; the prolific singer and songwriter hustled his way up the ladder to reach the peak of a successful musical career. After graduating with a university degree in psychology, the musician relocated from the Eastern Cape to Pretoria, South Africa, in 1998. He went to work in a studio to produce his first album, Vreemde Stad.

Two years later, the album was made public at Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees, Oudtshoorn. Before his fame, Jordaan tried his hands on several odd jobs, especially in restaurants, to keep his body and soul alive. While at it, his love for music and songwriting was unquenchable. Soon enough, he started performing in bars and restaurants.

Theuns Jordaan's songs

Theuns' musical career has witnessed a lot of success amidst his struggles. Some of Theuns Jordaan's songs list include the following:

Bring Jou Hart

Jou Asem

Roeper van my hart

Skaakspel

Jou Huis

Hart vol drome

Praat Is Te Laat

Tougher Than the Rest

Op die pa na Nooitgedacht

Soos Bloed

Net voor die storm kom

Beautiful in Beaufort-Wes

Skipskop

Kouevuur

Sal Jy Bly

Hanne

By jou

Sonvanger

Visserman

Hakeshart

Hartseer Vir die reen

Namibsroos

Deur die winters

Groet Sonder Woorde

Hillbrow

Moenie

Laslappie

Honger hart

Ek Sal

Go Your Own Way

Een Vir Almal, En Almal Vir Een

Walk The Line

Jordaan playing the guitar.

Source: Twitter

After the South African deeply emotive singer's first album dropped in 2000, it sold over 150,000 copies. He also released another five albums between them and now. Below are some of Theuns Jordaan's albums:

Vreemde Stad Roeper

Theuns Jordaan tribute to the poets

Bring Jou hart (Live)

Jou Huis

Grootste Treffers

Volksbesit ONS GUNSTELING LIEFLINGE SING Kouvuur- Die musiek Van Koos du

Theuns Jordaan's record labels

The singer was signed to various record labels. Some of the labels that he has been involved with include:

Theuns Jordaan productions

LEO Musiek

Maroela Musiek

EMI Music South Africa

Universal Music (Pty) Ltd.

Theuns Jordaan's awards

The South African musician is a recipient of some musical awards. A few of them include the South African Music Award for Beste Kontemporêre Musiek Album and the South African Music Award for Best Selling Album.

Personal life

Theuns Jordaan's daughter is Britney Deoné, while Jo-Ann Jansen van Vuuren is rumoured to be the mama of his daughter. The duo reportedly met during the Klein Karoo arts festival held in 2008 and consummated the romantic relationship shortly afterwards.

What happened to Theuns Jordaan?

The media was buzzing with news of Jordaan's demise on Wednesday, 17th of November, 2021. According to several reports, the talented musician died from complications of his diagnosed cancer.

But then, did Theuns Jordaan have leukemia? Towards the end of 2020, the songwriter and singer discovered that he had a form of cancer that originated from the bone marrow. This cancer is popularly known as acute myeloid leukaemia.

How much is Theuns Jordaan worth?

According to the TSB News website, Theuns Jordaan’s net worth was estimated to be between $200,000 and $600,000. The majority of this fortune was sourced from his lucrative career in the music industry.

Theuns Jordaan's Instagram

The prolific instrumentalist and songwriter has over 10,700 followers on his Instagram page. His love for music is reflected in his posts on the social media platform in his lifetime.

Theuns Jordaan has risen to be ranked as one of the most revered artists in South Africa and Africa. Although he has departed into the great beyond, one can only hope that his lyrical legacy stands the test of time.

