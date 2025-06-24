Who are Jahmyr Gibbs' parents, and why did they adopt him?

Jahmyr Gibbs is a rising NFL star known for his speed and agility, but with a unique family story. His grandmother initially took custody before his adoptive parents took over. What happened to Jahmyr Gibbs' parents, and where are they?

Jahmyr Gibbs on November 3, 2024, in Green Bay, WI (L) and with his adoptive parents (R). Photo: Kevin Sabitus on Getty Images, @DetroitLionsPride on FB (modified by author)

Jahmyr Gibbs was born in Dalton, Georgia , on March 20, 2002, but spent his childhood in a local shelter with his grandmother, Angela Willis.

, on March 20, 2002, but spent his childhood in a local shelter with his grandmother, Angela Willis. His biological mother, Neka Willis, could not afford to raise him when he was very young.

when he was very young. Jahmyr’s adoptive mother, Dusty Ross, met him while volunteering at the shelter.

Full name Jahmyr Gibbs Nickname Sonic Gender Male Date of birth March 20, 2002 Age 23 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Dalton, Georgia, United States of America Current residence Dalton, Georgia, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height 5’9” (175 cm) Weight 203 lbs (92 kg) Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Parents Neka Willis (biological mother) Adoptive parents Greg and Dusty Ross Siblings John Grayson, Max, and Ahmaad Tanner (adoptive brother) Marital status Single Partner Nicole Anderson Education Dalton High School, Georgia Tech, and the University of Alabama Profession NFL player Team Detroit Lions Position Running back Net worth $8 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Jahmyr Gibbs' parents had challenges raising him

The running back’s biological mother is Neka Willis, but his father's name is not public knowledge. They could not cater to him and left him in the care of other family members. His grandmother, Angela Willis, told Daily Citizen in an interview:

Jah came from a broken home, so I always wanted him to be around good people and to know that every home isn't a broken home. Family is about more than blood or race, it's about who loves you and supports you.

Facts about Jahmyr Gibbs' adoptive parents. Photo: @dustyjross on Instagram (modified by author)

Jahmyr Gibbs' mother gave birth to him as a teenager

Neka “NeeNee” Willis gave birth to her son at age 16. While living in Dalton, Georgia, United States, she has allegedly been working with Mohawk Industries as a labeller since 2021.

Jahmyr Gibbs' grandmother took him in at four

Gibbs' grandmother took custody of him when he was four years old. The duo lived in motels and sometimes in family shelters, but ensured Jahmyr attended classes and football practice.

When Jahmyr was around 13 years old, Angela Willis reportedly became his legal guardian.

A new family adopted Jahmyr Gibbs

Per Total Pro Sports, Greg and Dusty Ross adopted Jahmyr Gibbs around 2017. He was no stranger to the family before this time.

He first met Dusty in 2010 when the latter volunteered at a local shelter where he was staying with his grandmother. Her son, John, and Jahmyr became friends because of their interest in Matchbox cars.

Jahmyr Gibbs during an NFL Football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on December 30, 2024, in Santa Clara, California. Photo: Michael Owens

Jahmyr’s adoptive parents have another adopted child

The running back’s adoptive parents have two sons, John Grayson and Max Ross. They also have another adopted son apart from Gibbs, known as Ahmaad Tanner.

Dusty, while speaking about Jahmyr’s football talent, recalled how Georgia Tech running backs coach Tashard Choice informed the family about Gibbs’ potential. Pro Football Network quoted her as saying:

You’re thinking, is this just somebody else smoking up our butt like everybody else? But we were big football fans and knew how good (Gibbs) was. Here was a coach who played at the highest level, telling us what we’d been seeing. I’ll remember that call as long as I live.

Jahmyr Gibbs runs up field during the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium on February 02, 2025, in Orlando, Florida. Photo: Perry Knotts

Who is Jahmyr Gibbs' dad? His identity remains unknown to the public, though there are unconfirmed rumours that he is a former US Army sergeant named Anthony Gibbs Jr.

His identity remains unknown to the public, though there are unconfirmed rumours that he is a former US Army sergeant named Anthony Gibbs Jr. Did Jahmyr Gibbs live in a shelter? He lived in the Family Promise shelter for months with his grandmother.

He lived in the Family Promise shelter for months with his grandmother. How old was Jahmyr Gibbs when he was adopted? Sonic was around 15 years old when Dusty and Greg Ross adopted him.

Sonic was around 15 years old when Dusty and Greg Ross adopted him. Does Jahmyr Gibbs have two moms? Jahmyr has a biological mother, Neka Willis, and an adoptive mother, Dusty Ross.

Jahmyr has a biological mother, Neka Willis, and an adoptive mother, Dusty Ross. Does Jahmyr Gibbs have white parents? Jahmyr Gibbs' adoptive parents are white.

Jahmyr Gibbs' adoptive parents are white. Why did Jahmyr Gibbs get adopted? Sonic was adopted because his immediate family was unable to take care of his needs.

Sonic was adopted because his immediate family was unable to take care of his needs. What is Jahmyr Gibbs' story? The running back’s story is one of grass to grace. He braved the storm of a hard upbringing to become a professional NFL player.

When Jahmyr Gibbs’ parents abandoned him, he was showered with love and care by others who saw something unique in him. The hardships he faced have helped him discover his strength and helped him move from shelter to a rising star chasing a Super Bowl.

