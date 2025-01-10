Global site navigation

Who was Patrick Shai? Life story and legacy of the legendary actor
Celebrity biographies

Who was Patrick Shai? Life story and legacy of the legendary actor

by  Alice Wabwile 5 min read

Patrick Shai was a veteran South African actor with a career spanning over three decades. He appeared in major local soapies and films like Generations, Soul City, and Zero Tolerance. Patrick's sudden passing in 2022 was a major loss to the country's entertainment industry.

Patrick Shai's biography
Patrick Shai during the launch of Heritage Month 2020 at Ditsong Cultural Museum on September 07, 2020, in Pretoria, South Africa. Photo: Frennie Shivambu (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Patrick Shai started his career in the 1980s as a stage performer in his hometown, Sophiatown. He quickly gained recognition for his great stage performance. His talent propelled his success in both film and television.

Patrick Shai's profile summary

Full namePatrick Molefe Shai
Date of birthDecember 9, 1956
Birth signSagittarius
Place of birthSophiatown, Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa
Date of deathJanuary 22, 2022
Age at death65 years old
Place of deathDobsonville, Soweto, South Africa
NationalitySouth African
GenderMale
Marital statusMarried
WifeMmasechaba Shai
ChildrenThree
ProfessionActor, director, activist
Years activeThe early 1980s to 2022

Read also

Who is Flau'jae Johnson's dad? The untold story of Camoflauge

How old was Patrick Shai?

Patrick was 65 years old at the time of his unfortunate passing on January 22, 2022. He was born on December 9, 1956, in Sophiatown, Johannesburg, South Africa.

What happened to Patrick Shai?

Patrick Shai's cause of death was determined by the authorities to be suicide. He took his own life at his home in Dobsonville, Soweto.

Where was Patrick Shai buried?

The veteran actor was laid to rest at Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg on January 29, 2022. His unique tombstone is shaped like a triangular prism.

Patrick Shai's facts
Facts about the late veteran actor Patrick Shai. Photo: @philmphela on X (modified by author)
Source: Original

Who is Patrick Shai's wife?

Patrick's widow is Mmasechaba Shai. The couple tied the knot in the early 1980s when Mmasechaba was only 16 years old, and they had been together for almost four decades.

During their marriage, Mmasechaba almost left him because he was an abusive husband but chose to stay because of the kids. They welcomed three children. Shai had publicly acknowledged being abusive and had worked on himself.

Read also

Herman Mashaba's net worth: How rich is the ActionSA leader?

Patrick Shai's sons, Sechaba and Kopan, and his daughter, Tshepi, have mainly stayed out of the spotlight. The family vowed to preserve his legacy.

While talking to TshisaLive in January 2023 during Patrick's first death anniversary, the actor's nephew, Lekgetho, shared that he remembers his uncle for being a free-spirited individual and always leading by example.

I remember him as a creative person, as an activist and as a person who used to advise us well in the family...I would want people to commemorate him as an individual who fought so hard in his life. He did some things, but he fixed them. He was someone who recovered from his mistakes in the public eye...He forgave people and asked for forgiveness...I want people to acknowledge the kind of person he was before he (died).
Patrick Shai's wife, Mmasechaba
Patrick Shai's wife, Mmasechaba, during his memorial service at Market Theatre on January 27, 2022, in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Luba Lesolle
Source: Getty Images

Patrick Shai's career

Shai started his career as a dancer with Mzumba African Drama and Ballet at Safari Ranch. One of his first lead stage roles was as Jakes in Sophiatown at the Market Theatre in 1986. Shai made his film debut the same year when he was cast as Lucky in A Place for Weeping.  

Read also

Somizi Mhlongo's net worth, houses and cars (photos)

The actor went on to appear in over 20 movies, including made-for-television films like The Land of Dreams (1990), La Ferme du crocodile (1996), Inside (1996), The Gates of Cleveland Road (2000), and The Place of Lions (1997).

In 1996, Patrick played the role of Christmas in the BBC mini-series Rhodes. He also had roles in several television shows like Mission Top Secret, Behind the Badge, Zero Tolerance, Hillside, Soul City, Life is Wild, Yizo Yizo, Generations, The River, and Uzalo soapie.

Patrick Shai was one of the founding members of Free Film Makers of South Africa, an alternative to mainstream television in the country. He received several SAFTA nominations and won several awards for his work, including;

  • The Avanti Trophy for Best Actor (2000) - as Thabang in Soul City
  • The Silver Dolphin Award for Best Screenplay at the Festróia - Tróia International Film Festival

Read also

Little Richard's net worth: The real value of his estate before and after his death

Patrick Shai
Veteran South African actor Patrick Shai. Photo: @news24arts/@mzansimagic on X (modified by author)
Source: Twitter

Patrick Shai's movies and TV shows

ProjectYearRole
7de Laan2017 (Sn1)Jacob Moloi
Ashes to Ashes2015-2016Selogilwe Namanne
Gog' Helen 2012Hobo
Chandies2012 (Sn1)Paddido
The Bang Bang Club2010Pegleg
Life, Above All2010Dr. Charles Chilume
Hola Mpinji!2010 (Sn1)Bra Sporo
Discreet2008Boss
Life Is Wild2007Umkhulu
Hillside2006 (Sn1&2)Dr Kagiso Montshiwa
Zulu Love Letter2004Khubeka
Critical Assignment2004Charles Ojuka
Zero Tolerance2004 (Sn1, 2, &3)Enoch Molope
The Bone Snatcher2003Titus
Behind the Badge2002Carlos Gwala
Generations2000 (Sn1)Patrick Thlaole
The Gates of Cleveland Road2000Joe Mabaso/Co-producer
Yizo Yizo1999Edwin Thapelo
The Place of Lions1997Bruno
The Principal1997Ben Moloi
Fools1997Zamani
La Ferme du Crocodile1996Ibrahim
Rhodes1996Christmas
Inside1996Bhambo
Cry, the Beloved Country1995Robert Ndela
The Sheltering Desert1991Constable
Schweitzer1990Joseph
Diamond in the Rough1988Connors' Thug
Red Scorpion1988African Soldier

Read also

Was Michael Landon gay? Facts about the filmmaker's personal life

Patrick Shai's activism

Beyond acting, Patrick Shai used his influence to raise awareness about social issues, particularly gender-based violence in South Africa. He had been an abusive husband in his marriage, and playing the role on the Soul City soapie led to a personal transformation.

The actor established several men's groups to tell his story and help mitigate the long-standing issue of GBV in the country. He was also an ambassador for Brothers for Life, a USAID-supported campaign that promotes positive masculinity.

Patrick Shai during Nelson Mandela tribute
Patrick Shai is paying tribute to former President Nelson Mandela on December 7, 2013, in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Lefty Shivambu (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

Patrick Shai's unfortunate departure remains a sad event for the South African entertainment industry. His legacy lives on through his work as an excellent actor and activist.

READ ALSO: Who is Andrea Brillantes? Meet the talented Filipino actress

Briefly.co.za published all you need to know about Andrea Brillantes. She is currently one of the most sought-after Filipino actresses with roles in major projects like Annaliza and Kadenang Ginto.

Andrea has been in show business for over a decade after starting her career as a child actress. Check the article for more on her upbringing and career.

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Alice Wabwile avatar

Alice Wabwile (Lifestyle writer) Alice Wabwile is a multifaceted content creator and Project Assistant at AfDAN, boasting over four years of experience. Holding a BCom degree from the University of Nairobi School of Business, she has cultivated a dynamic skill set through roles such as her tenure at Strathmore University's Data Science Department, where she contributed significantly to research. Recognized for her exceptional talent, she clinched the Writer of the Year Award. Beyond her professional endeavours, Alice is an engaged member of the Rotaract Club of Kabete. For inquiries, reach out to her at alicenjoro01@gmail.com

Tags:
Hot: