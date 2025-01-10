Who was Patrick Shai? Life story and legacy of the legendary actor

Patrick Shai was a veteran South African actor with a career spanning over three decades. He appeared in major local soapies and films like Generations, Soul City, and Zero Tolerance. Patrick's sudden passing in 2022 was a major loss to the country's entertainment industry.

Patrick Shai started his career in the 1980s as a stage performer in his hometown, Sophiatown. He quickly gained recognition for his great stage performance. His talent propelled his success in both film and television.

Patrick Shai's profile summary

Full name Patrick Molefe Shai Date of birth December 9, 1956 Birth sign Sagittarius Place of birth Sophiatown, Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa Date of death January 22, 2022 Age at death 65 years old Place of death Dobsonville, Soweto, South Africa Nationality South African Gender Male Marital status Married Wife Mmasechaba Shai Children Three Profession Actor, director, activist Years active The early 1980s to 2022

How old was Patrick Shai?

Patrick was 65 years old at the time of his unfortunate passing on January 22, 2022. He was born on December 9, 1956, in Sophiatown, Johannesburg, South Africa.

What happened to Patrick Shai?

Patrick Shai's cause of death was determined by the authorities to be suicide. He took his own life at his home in Dobsonville, Soweto.

Where was Patrick Shai buried?

The veteran actor was laid to rest at Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg on January 29, 2022. His unique tombstone is shaped like a triangular prism.

Who is Patrick Shai's wife?

Patrick's widow is Mmasechaba Shai. The couple tied the knot in the early 1980s when Mmasechaba was only 16 years old, and they had been together for almost four decades.

During their marriage, Mmasechaba almost left him because he was an abusive husband but chose to stay because of the kids. They welcomed three children. Shai had publicly acknowledged being abusive and had worked on himself.

Patrick Shai's sons, Sechaba and Kopan, and his daughter, Tshepi, have mainly stayed out of the spotlight. The family vowed to preserve his legacy.

While talking to TshisaLive in January 2023 during Patrick's first death anniversary, the actor's nephew, Lekgetho, shared that he remembers his uncle for being a free-spirited individual and always leading by example.

I remember him as a creative person, as an activist and as a person who used to advise us well in the family...I would want people to commemorate him as an individual who fought so hard in his life. He did some things, but he fixed them. He was someone who recovered from his mistakes in the public eye...He forgave people and asked for forgiveness...I want people to acknowledge the kind of person he was before he (died).

Patrick Shai's career

Shai started his career as a dancer with Mzumba African Drama and Ballet at Safari Ranch. One of his first lead stage roles was as Jakes in Sophiatown at the Market Theatre in 1986. Shai made his film debut the same year when he was cast as Lucky in A Place for Weeping.

The actor went on to appear in over 20 movies, including made-for-television films like The Land of Dreams (1990), La Ferme du crocodile (1996), Inside (1996), The Gates of Cleveland Road (2000), and The Place of Lions (1997).

In 1996, Patrick played the role of Christmas in the BBC mini-series Rhodes. He also had roles in several television shows like Mission Top Secret, Behind the Badge, Zero Tolerance, Hillside, Soul City, Life is Wild, Yizo Yizo, Generations, The River, and Uzalo soapie.

Patrick Shai was one of the founding members of Free Film Makers of South Africa, an alternative to mainstream television in the country. He received several SAFTA nominations and won several awards for his work, including;

The Avanti Trophy for Best Actor (2000) - as Thabang in Soul City

The Silver Dolphin Award for Best Screenplay at the Festróia - Tróia International Film Festival

Patrick Shai's movies and TV shows

Project Year Role 7de Laan 2017 (Sn1) Jacob Moloi Ashes to Ashes 2015-2016 Selogilwe Namanne Gog' Helen 2012 Hobo Chandies 2012 (Sn1) Paddido The Bang Bang Club 2010 Pegleg Life, Above All 2010 Dr. Charles Chilume Hola Mpinji! 2010 (Sn1) Bra Sporo Discreet 2008 Boss Life Is Wild 2007 Umkhulu Hillside 2006 (Sn1&2) Dr Kagiso Montshiwa Zulu Love Letter 2004 Khubeka Critical Assignment 2004 Charles Ojuka Zero Tolerance 2004 (Sn1, 2, &3) Enoch Molope The Bone Snatcher 2003 Titus Behind the Badge 2002 Carlos Gwala Generations 2000 (Sn1) Patrick Thlaole The Gates of Cleveland Road 2000 Joe Mabaso/Co-producer Yizo Yizo 1999 Edwin Thapelo The Place of Lions 1997 Bruno The Principal 1997 Ben Moloi Fools 1997 Zamani La Ferme du Crocodile 1996 Ibrahim Rhodes 1996 Christmas Inside 1996 Bhambo Cry, the Beloved Country 1995 Robert Ndela The Sheltering Desert 1991 Constable Schweitzer 1990 Joseph Diamond in the Rough 1988 Connors' Thug Red Scorpion 1988 African Soldier

Patrick Shai's activism

Beyond acting, Patrick Shai used his influence to raise awareness about social issues, particularly gender-based violence in South Africa. He had been an abusive husband in his marriage, and playing the role on the Soul City soapie led to a personal transformation.

The actor established several men's groups to tell his story and help mitigate the long-standing issue of GBV in the country. He was also an ambassador for Brothers for Life, a USAID-supported campaign that promotes positive masculinity.

Patrick Shai's unfortunate departure remains a sad event for the South African entertainment industry. His legacy lives on through his work as an excellent actor and activist.

