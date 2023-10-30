Was Michael Landon gay? Facts about the filmmaker's personal life

Michael Landon was among the most sought-after Hollywood stars from the 1960s till his death in 1991. His fame also led to increased scrutiny of his personal life, especially his sexuality, although he was married three times to women. Was Michael Landon gay?

Michael Landon is remembered for appearing in popular projects like Bonanza, Little House on the Prairie, and Highway to Heaven. He received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1984 and was posthumously inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame in 1995.

Michael Landon's profile summary and bio

Full name Eugene Maurice Orowitz Date of birth 31 October 1936 Place of birth Forest Hills, Queens County, New York Date of death 1 July 1991 Place of death Malibu, Los Angeles, California Age at death 54 years Resting place Hillside Memorial Park in Culver City, Los Angeles, California Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Jewish and Irish Religion Christianity Gender Male Marital status Was married Wife Dodie Levy-Fraser (1956 to 1962), Marjorie Lynn Noe (1963 to 1982) Cindy Clerico (1983 till his death) Children Nine Profession Actor, filmmaker, singer Net worth Approx $40 million

How old was Michael Landon when he died, and what did he die from?

The actor was born on 31 October 1936 in New York City, United States. He passed away on 1 July 1991 in Malibu, California. Michael Landon's age at the time of his unfortunate passing was 54.

What caused Michael Landon's death?

Michael Landon's cause of death was pancreatic cancer, which had spread to his liver and stomach. He was cremated and buried at the Hillside Memorial Park in Culver City, Los Angeles, California.

How long did Michael Landon have cancer before he died?

He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in April 1991 and lived about three months before he lost the battle on 1 July 1991. After the diagnosis, he retreated to his Malibu ranch with his wife Cindy and tried a vegetarian diet with acupuncture, vitamins and enzymes.

It is believed that he got the ailment during the production of Little House on the Prairie, which aired from 1974 to 1983. The show's set on a ranch in Simi Valley was only 15 miles away from the Santa Susana Nuclear Laboratory.

Scientists had discovered that the partial meltdown of a nuclear reactor in 1959 had led to a radioactive disaster that prompted a cancer epidemic in the areas surrounding the lab. Landon's cancer could also have been caused by alcohol and smoking, which are common causes of pancreatic cancer, according to the American Cancer Society.

Michael Landon's sexual orientation

The actor never addressed his sexual orientation but was married three times to women. He was with his first wife, legal secretary Dodie Frasier, from 1956 to 1962 and was married to model Marjorie Lynn Noe from 1963 to 1983.

Michael married his third wife, makeup artist Cindy Clerico, in February 1983. Cindy was by his bedside when he died. Apart from Michael Landon's partners, the actor had several close friends from the industry, including Johnny Carson and his Highway to Heaven co-star Victor French.

Michael Landon's children

The Little House on the Prairie star was a father of nine from three marriages, including three adopted and six biological. They include:

Mark Fraser: Born in October 1948 to Landon's first wife, Dodie Levy-Fraser and adopted by the actor after their marriage.

Born in October 1948 to Landon's first wife, Dodie Levy-Fraser and adopted by the actor after their marriage. Josh Fraser: Born in February 1960 and adopted by Michael and his first wife Dodie as an infant

Born in February 1960 and adopted by Michael and his first wife Dodie as an infant Jason: Adopted in 1962 by Michael and Dodie but was returned to the adoption agency shortly after the couple's divorce in 1962.

Adopted in 1962 by Michael and Dodie but was returned to the adoption agency shortly after the couple's divorce in 1962. Leslie Ann: Born in October 1963 with second wife, Marjorie Lynn Noe

Born in October 1963 with second wife, Marjorie Lynn Noe Michael Graham Jr: Born in June 1965 with Lynn Noe

Born in June 1965 with Lynn Noe Shawna Leigh : Born in December 1971 with Lynn Noe

: Born in December 1971 with Lynn Noe Christopher Beau: Born in February 1975 with Lynn Noe

Born in February 1975 with Lynn Noe Jennifer Rachel: Born in August 1983 with third wife Cindy Clerico

Born in August 1983 with third wife Cindy Clerico Sean Matthew: Born in June 1986 with Cindy

Landon was a stepfather to Cheryl Ann Pontrelli, Lynn Noe's daughter from a previous marriage. Through his children, the actor is a grandfather to many. Some of Michael Landon's grandchildren are also in entertainment, including Catherine Matthews, who is a talented singer.

Michael Landon's net worth

The Bonanza star was estimated to be worth $40 million when he died in 1991. He had been in Hollywood for over three decades.

Why did Michael Landon change his name?

The actor adopted the stage name Michael Landon when he got into acting school. He thought that his birth name was not suitable for an aspiring actor. He chose the name from a Los Angeles telephone directory.

Michael Landon's gay rumours have never been cleared, but he was undoubtedly a devoted family man. His legacy lives on through his films and his children and grandchildren.

