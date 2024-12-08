Who is Andrea Brillantes? Meet the talented Filipino actress
Andrea Brillantes is currently one of the most sought-after actresses in the Philippines. With a career that spans over a decade, the former child star has appeared in over 30 films and television shows. Some of her standout roles include the titular character in Annaliza and Marga Mondragon-Bartolome in Kadenang Ginto.
Beyond her acclaimed acting career, Andrea Brillantes has expanded into modelling and entrepreneurship. She interacts with her fans through engaging content on YouTube, where she shares relatable vlogs.
Andrea Brillantes' profile summary
Andrea Brillantes' age
The actress is 21 years old as of 2024. She was born on March 12, 2003, in Taytay, Rizal, Philippines.
Andrea Brillantes' height
The Filipino star is around 5 feet 3 inches (1.6 m/160 cm) tall. Her natural hair colour is black, and she has brown-green eyes.
Why is Andrea called Blythe?
Blythe is the actress's middle name, but she uses it to create a different persona for herself outside of work. She told Star Magic in March 2023 that she has two personas, Andre and Blythe.
Andre is her more mature and perfection-loving side, while Blythe represents her childish and carefree side. She explained that not having a normal childhood is the reason she has a double personality.
I also had a double personality because I had a Blythe side (and) I had an artist (as Andrea) side - When I brought out my Blythe, people would go crazy; they would be amazed.
Who is the mother of Blythe Brillantes?
The actress's mother is Mabel Gorostiza. She is a freediver and has represented the Philippines in various free-diving competitions.
Belle occasionally celebrates her daughter's wins on her Instagram @belle_brillantes. Andrea Brillantes' father is Byron Gorostiza. She occasionally mentions him in interviews, but he has mainly stayed out of the spotlight.
Belle raised Andrea and her three older siblings as a single mother. The actress has a brother called Kismet and two sisters known as Nina and Kayla Ann.
Andrea Brillantes' boyfriend
The Senior High actress is currently single. She shared in January 2024 that she had no plans of dating to focus on her career.
New love romantically? Hmmm, not really, that's not my focus – I mean, I'm only turning 21 this year, but (a boyfriend) is not really my focus. He's not on my vision board.
Andrea has been in two public relationships before. She dated actor Seth Fedelin for over two years, from 2019 to October 2021.
The actress also dated actor and basketballer Ricci Rivero for about over a year. They were first linked in early 2022 before Ricci proposed in April 2022 during a UAAP basketball game. They broke up around May 2023.
Andrea Brillantes' acting career
Blythe started her career in 2010 at the age of 7 when she appeared in the popular children's comedy show Goin' Buililit. Her big break came in 2013 with the titular role in the TV series Annaliza, which earned her critical acclaim.
The actress solidified her status as a leading actress with her portrayal of Marga Mondragon-Bartolome in the melodrama Kadenang Ginto. Her performance in this series earned her two PMPC Star Awards for Television and a Box Office Entertainment Award.
Andrea has since appeared in several films and TV shows, often portraying the younger versions of lead characters. Her most recent projects include Senior High and High Street.
Andrea Brillantes' movies and TV shows
How many endorsements does Andrea Brillantes have?
Andrea is currently one of the most bankable entertainers in the Philippines, with millions of followers on social media. She has also graced the covers of popular magazines in the country.
The actress has worked with top companies like Beautéderm, Infinix Mobile, LVNA, DBTK, and H&M. She stepped into her beauty mogul era in early 2023 when she launched her make-up line, Lucky Beauty.
What is the net worth of Andrea Brillantes?
Andrea Brillantes' net worth is estimated to be $4 million in 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She has made her fortune from her successful career in film, TV, endorsement deals, and her beauty business.
Andrea Brillantes' scandal
The actress has been involved in a few controversies over the years. The most recent one was in December 2023 about an alleged affair between Andrea Brillantes and Daniel Padilla.
According to reports published by PEP, Andrea reportedly confessed to Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel's long-time girlfriend, about their involvement in November 2021. The revelation allegedly contributed to their break-up.
Andrea Brillantes is trending due to her participation in a "2024 Makeup Challenge Rewind" series on social media, where she recreates iconic beauty trends from the year. She also garnered attention for her tribute to Liam Payne following his passing, which resonated with fans who admired her heartfelt reaction.
