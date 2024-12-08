Global site navigation

Who is Andrea Brillantes? Meet the talented Filipino actress
by  Alice Wabwile 5 min read

Andrea Brillantes is currently one of the most sought-after actresses in the Philippines. With a career that spans over a decade, the former child star has appeared in over 30 films and television shows. Some of her standout roles include the titular character in Annaliza and Marga Mondragon-Bartolome in Kadenang Ginto.

Andrea Brillantes' biography
Actress Andrea Brillantes is seen in September 2024 (L).
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Beyond her acclaimed acting career, Andrea Brillantes has expanded into modelling and entrepreneurship. She interacts with her fans through engaging content on YouTube, where she shares relatable vlogs.

Andrea Brillantes' profile summary

Full nameRamona Anndrew Blythe Daguio Gorostiza
Other namesBolyt, Blythe Brillantes
Date of birthMarch 12, 2003
Age21 years old in 2024
Birth signPisces
Place of birthTaytay, Rizal, Philippines
NationalityFilipino
AncestrySpanish
ReligionChristian
Hair colourDark brown
Eye colourBrown-green
Height5 feet 3 inches (1.6 m/160 cm)
GenderFemale
Sexual orientationStraight
Relationship statusSingle (as of 2024)
Ex-boyfriendRicci Rivero (2022-2023), Seth Fedelin (2019-2021)
ParentsMabel and Byron Gorostiza
SiblingsKismet, Kayla Ann, and Nina
ProfessionActress, model, entrepreneur
Years active2010 to date
AgencyStar Magic Philippines
Social mediaInstagramX (Twitter)YouTubeFacebookTikTok

Andrea Brillantes' age

The actress is 21 years old as of 2024. She was born on March 12, 2003, in Taytay, Rizal, Philippines.

Andrea Brillantes' height

The Filipino star is around 5 feet 3 inches (1.6 m/160 cm) tall. Her natural hair colour is black, and she has brown-green eyes.

Andrea Brillantes' facts
Top 5 facts about Andrea Brillantes.
Why is Andrea called Blythe?

Blythe is the actress's middle name, but she uses it to create a different persona for herself outside of work. She told Star Magic in March 2023 that she has two personas, Andre and Blythe. 

Andre is her more mature and perfection-loving side, while Blythe represents her childish and carefree side. She explained that not having a normal childhood is the reason she has a double personality. 

I also had a double personality because I had a Blythe side (and) I had an artist (as Andrea) side - When I brought out my Blythe, people would go crazy; they would be amazed. 

Who is the mother of Blythe Brillantes?

The actress's mother is Mabel Gorostiza. She is a freediver and has represented the Philippines in various free-diving competitions.

Belle occasionally celebrates her daughter's wins on her Instagram @belle_brillantes. Andrea Brillantes' father is Byron Gorostiza. She occasionally mentions him in interviews, but he has mainly stayed out of the spotlight.

Belle raised Andrea and her three older siblings as a single mother. The actress has a brother called Kismet and two sisters known as Nina and Kayla Ann.

Andrea Brillantes' mother
Andrea Brillantes is seen with her mother, freediver Belle Brillantes. Photo: @belle_brillantes (modified by author)
Andrea Brillantes' boyfriend

The Senior High actress is currently single. She shared in January 2024 that she had no plans of dating to focus on her career.

New love romantically? Hmmm, not really, that's not my focus – I mean, I'm only turning 21 this year, but (a boyfriend) is not really my focus. He's not on my vision board.

Andrea has been in two public relationships before. She dated actor Seth Fedelin for over two years, from 2019 to October 2021.

The actress also dated actor and basketballer Ricci Rivero for about over a year. They were first linked in early 2022 before Ricci proposed in April 2022 during a UAAP basketball game. They broke up around May 2023.

Andrea Brillantes ex-boyfriends
Andrea Brillantes with Ricci Rivero at Star Magical Prom 2023 (L) and Seth Fedelin at MOA Globe in 2022 (R). Photo: @latest_chika/@pepalerts on X (modified by author)
Andrea Brillantes' acting career

Blythe started her career in 2010 at the age of 7 when she appeared in the popular children's comedy show Goin' Buililit. Her big break came in 2013 with the titular role in the TV series Annaliza, which earned her critical acclaim.

The actress solidified her status as a leading actress with her portrayal of Marga Mondragon-Bartolome in the melodrama Kadenang Ginto. Her performance in this series earned her two PMPC Star Awards for Television and a Box Office Entertainment Award.

Andrea has since appeared in several films and TV shows, often portraying the younger versions of lead characters. Her most recent projects include Senior High and High Street.

Andrea Brillantes' movies and TV shows

ProjectYearRole
High Street2024Sky Cruz
Senior High2023-2024Luna/Sky Cruz
Maalaala Mo Kaya: Engagement Ring2022Victoria
Huwag Kang Mangamba2021Mira Cruz/Mira Santisimo
On the Job: The Missing 82021Diane
Kadenang Ginto2018-2020Marga
Paano Kita Mapasasalamatan?2020Young Iza Calzado
The Mall, The Merrier2019Setset Molina
Wild Little Love2019Sam
The Ghosting2019Grace
Banal2019'Thea' Del Rosario
Spark2019Beth
Kahit Ayaw Mo Na2018Ally
Ang Dalawang Mrs. Reyes2018Macey Reyes
Ipaglaban Mo: Dakip2018Emily Angeles
Bagani2018Young Matadora
Ikaw Lang ang Iibigin2017-2018Steph Reyes
Wansapanataym: Louie's Biton2017Tori

How many endorsements does Andrea Brillantes have?

Andrea is currently one of the most bankable entertainers in the Philippines, with millions of followers on social media. She has also graced the covers of popular magazines in the country.

The actress has worked with top companies like Beautéderm, Infinix Mobile, LVNA, DBTK,  and H&M. She stepped into her beauty mogul era in early 2023 when she launched her make-up line, Lucky Beauty.

What is the net worth of Andrea Brillantes?

Andrea Brillantes' net worth is estimated to be $4 million in 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She has made her fortune from her successful career in film, TV, endorsement deals, and her beauty business.

Andrea Brillantes' scandal

The actress has been involved in a few controversies over the years. The most recent one was in December 2023 about an alleged affair between Andrea Brillantes and Daniel Padilla. 

According to reports published by PEP, Andrea reportedly confessed to Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel's long-time girlfriend, about their involvement in November 2021. The revelation allegedly contributed to their break-up.

Andrea Brillantes at Coachella in April 2024 (R).
Andrea Brillantes at Coachella in April 2024 (R). Photo: @blythe (modified by author)
Andrea Brillantes is trending due to her participation in a "2024 Makeup Challenge Rewind" series on social media, where she recreates iconic beauty trends from the year. She also garnered attention for her tribute to Liam Payne following his passing, which resonated with fans who admired her heartfelt reaction.

