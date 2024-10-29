Chrisean Rock: Height, age, early life, family, complete biography

The impressive heights Chrisean Rock has achieved in her career have garnered her a huge following. Born Chrisean Eugenia Malone, she has been one of the most talked about figures. Before coming into the limelight in 2020, she had a difficult child and teenagehood. Discover all you need to know about Chrisean Rock.

Did you know Chrisean Rock's height and athletic nature enabled her to excel in track as a student? Another good fact is that she is a born-again Christian and regularly declares her love for Jesus in interviews and social media posts. Here are more lesser-known facts about her.

Chrisean Rock's profile summary

Full name Chrisean Eugenia Malone Date of birth March 14, 2000 Age 24 years old in 2024 Birth sign Pisces Place of birth West Baltimore, Maryland Current residence Los Angeles Nationality American Religion Christian Height 5 feet 6 inches (1.68 m/168 cm) Weight Approx. 57 kg (126 pounds) Body measurements Approx. 37-28-37 inches Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Ex-boyfriend Rapper Blueface (2020-2023) Children Chrisean Jesus Porter Parents Charla and Eugene Malone Siblings 11 Education Santa Monica College (Kinesiology and Exercise Science) Profession Rapper, TV personality Genre Hip-hop Years active 2020 to date Social media Instagram X (Twitter) YouTube TikTok

How tall is Chrisean Rock?

Chrisean Rock's height is 5 feet 6 inches (1.68 m/168 cm), according to her IMDB profile. She weighs approximately 57 kg (126 pounds), and her body measurements are around 37-28-37 inches.

How old is Chrisean Rock?

The Baddies star is 24 years old as of 2024. Chrisean Rock's birthday is on March 14, 2000. Her nationality is American and she was born and raised in West Baltimore, Maryland. Chrisean currently resides in Los Angeles, California.

Chrisean Rock's parents

The rapper's parents are Eugene Arthur Malone and Charka Malone. Her mother, Charka, was a housewife but has struggled with drug abuse, which made it hard to care for her family.

The reality TV star has often expressed the love she has for her mother despite having a difficult childhood. In August 2023, she took to X (Twitter) to write,

I love my mom. She got (a lot of) wisdom.

Chrisean's father, Eugene, was not always in her life after having several run-ins with the authorities that made him spend a lot of time in prison. While talking to The Shade Room in October 2022, the rapper shared that she used to avoid her dad when she was young after witnessing him abuse her mother.

To see things like that as a kid, it made me push back from my dad and then love my mom wholeheartedly but also like separate myself from (that). I used to always stay at school to go to practice and then, after practice, stay at practice.

How many siblings does Chrisean Rock have?

The Gloss Up hitmaker is the 11th of 12 siblings, including four brothers and seven sisters. Their names are Latifa Tesehki, Terence Dorsey, Obadiah Malone, Chastity Malone, Tessa Manning, Sierra Dorsey Malone, Terine Malone, Unique Dorsey, Mookie Malone, Eugene Malone Jr., and Petey Tucker.

Chrisean Rock's siblings have followed different career paths. Her eldest brother, Terence, played lacrosse while attending the University of Maryland. Her sister Latifa 'Tesehki', is a reality TV star and appeared with Rock on the Zeus Network series, Baddies East.

Chrisean Rock was homeless for most of her childhood

Chrisean Rock's family was far from ideal. From the age of nine, the rapper did not have a permanent place to call home because of her mom's drug addiction and her dad's imprisonment. She used to stay with friends and family members until she was around 18 years old.

Participating in school athletics kept her on the right path with help from her coaches. In her July 2020 interview with Fox Baltimore, she shared was she was responsible for how her life would turn out despite having a difficult past.

As a young, black, beautiful woman, I am a survivor...Since I didn't have the childhood I should've had, then I can have the future that I deserve.

What college did Chrisean Rock go to?

The rapper went to Santa Monica College in California, where she was a college athlete for two years from 2018 to 2020. She was one of the school's top track runners. She even appeared on an episode of Ultimate Tag on Fox and won the $10,000 grand prize.

She graduated with an associate's degree in Kinesiology and Exercise Science, according to her LinkedIn profile. Chrisean Rock's high school was Brainerd High School in Minnesota.

Chrisean Rock's boyfriend

Her most talked about relationship was with rapper Blueface, who she met around 2020 when she appeared on his OnlyFans reality show, Blue Girls.

Blueface and Rock's relationship was filled with ups and downs, including public altercations and legal issues. In September 2023, she welcomed their son, Chrisean Jesus Porter.

Chrisean was previously linked to K Suave between 2023 and 2024. She was also rumoured to be dating rapper Offset, Bandhunta Izzy, and Lil Mabu.

How rich is Chrisean Rock?

The reality TV star is estimated to be worth around $2 million. Chrisean Rock's net worth is attributed to her multi-faceted career as a rapper, model, social media influencer, and reality TV star.

What is Chrisean Rock doing now?

The rapper was released from jail on September 6, 2024, after serving time for drug-related charges. She is set to star in a new reality TV show called God's Plan that will air on Zeus and will feature her journey as a mother.

While appearing in The Jamal Bryant Podcast in September 2024, she shared how her life has turned around since being released, saying,

I'm in this space where I don't even be on social media at all unless it has to do with work - My appetite is different. I don't have appetite for smoking - I don't have appetite for drinking, I don't have appetite for sex out of marriage. I don't have appetite for confusing things.

The heights Chrisean Rock has reached in her career have earned her a massive fanbase. Her biography reflects the ups and downs that have shaped her into the woman she is today.

