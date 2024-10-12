Brooke Monk: Age, height, net worth, boyfriend, family, and more

Brooke Monk is a familiar name on TikTok, thanks to her relatable content that has earned her over 34 million followers on the platform. The Colorado native has been making content since late 2019, when she was a teenager. This article delves into Brooke Monk's age and other aspects of her personal and professional life.

TikTok star Brooke Monk at a previous photoshoot for her Instagram photos. Photo: @rookemonk (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Brooke Monk's age has never prevented her from standing out. She is currently one of the most bankable content creators. In 2023, she received recognition from Forbes, which listed her on their top creators list for the year.

Brooke Monk's profile summary

Full name Brooke Monk Date of birth January 31, 2003 Age 21 years old in 2024 Birth sign Aquarius Place of birth Denver, Colorado Current residence Los Angeles Nationality American Religion Christian Height 5 feet 5 inches (1.65 m/165 cm) Weight Approx. 55 kg (121 lbs) Body measurements Approx. 34-26-38 inches Eye colour Hazel Hair colour Light brown Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Sam Dezz (2020 to date) Siblings Five Education Homeschooled Profession Social media influencer Social media Instagram TikTok X (Twitter) YouTube LinkedIn

How old is Brooke Monk?

Brooke Monk's age is 21 years old as of 2024. The influencer was born on January 31, 2003, and her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

What is Brooke Monk's real name?

The TikToker's real name is actually Brooke Monk. She uses her real name across her social media platforms.

Brooke Monk's height and weight

The influencer stands at 5 feet 5 inches (1.65 m/165 cm) tall. She weighs around 55 kgs (121 lbs), while her body measurements are approximately 34-26-38 inches.

Top 5 facts about social media influencer Brooke Monk. Photo: @brookemonk on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Brooke Monk's nationality

The influencer is an American citizen. She was born and raised in Denver, Colorado, and is currently based in Los Angeles, California.

Brooke Monk's ethnicity

The TikTok star is of mixed ethnicity with an Anglo-Scottish background. She was raised in a Christian family and continues to follow the faith. Her social media profiles feature 1 Corinthians 13:1-7 Bible verse and the phrase 'Jesus Forever.'

Brooke Monk's parents

Little is known about the TikToker's mother, Amy, and her father, Monk, but they share a great daughter-parent relationship. Her mother is a housewife, while her father is a businessman.

Brooke's parents occasionally appear in her videos. In an October 2020 YouTube video titled, 'Surprising My Parents With Brand New iPhones', she gifted them each an iPhone 11 Pro Max. She wrote in the description,

They hardly ever treat themselves to something nice, and I can't think of anyone more deserving.

Brooke Monk's mom and dad in October 2020 when she surprised them with brand new iPhones. Photo: @brookemonk (modified by author)

Source: Youtube

Brooke Monk's siblings

The TikTok star has five siblings, including four sisters Bryanna, Blaize, Breanne, and Audra, and a brother called Brett. Brooke is the third child in her family. The siblings have a close bond, and they regularly feature in their sister's TikTok videos.

Brooke Monk's boyfriend

The TikToker has been dating social media star Samuel Dezzanni, popularly known as Sam Dezz, since 2020. The TikTok stars connected through Instagram in early 2020 and developed a friendship.

Brook and Sam met in person for the first time in October 2020 in Los Angeles. She documented the meeting in a YouTube vlog titled, 'Meeting My Boyfriend for the First Time,' where she travelled from Denver to LA to meet him. Her dad was with her when they first met.

Dezz and Monk have been inseparable ever since, often making content together. In March 2022, they joined the TikTok collective Hype House but left about three months later in June.

Brooke Monk with her boyfriend Sam Dezz at the beach in Malibu, California, in March 2021. Photo: @brookemonk (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

What does Brooke Monk do for a living?

Brooke Monk's career revolves around content creation. She started posting TikTok videos in September 2019 and has since gained over 34.3 million followers with more than 2.9 billion likes.

Her videos include lip-syncs, dances, POVs, make-up tutorials, and comedy skits. She also posts on her YouTube channel, which currently has over 7.94 million subscribers and more than 7.4 billion views. Her Instagram account has accumulated over 6.2 million followers as of October 2024.

Monk's combined social media following exceeds 48 million. Despite her expanded audience, the TikTok star revealed in her 2022 interview with CNBC that she loves interacting and connecting with her fans, adding that creating relatable content is her main priority.

I feel like the majority of audiences start to feel disconnected from their influencers when they get too big, and then they don't really care about their audience anymore.

Monk's growing influence has helped her sign several lucrative deals. In 2023, she partnered with Blackbough to release her swimsuit line. She has also worked with top companies like MVMT Watches, Celsius, and Hyundai.

Brooke Monk's net worth

The influencer's net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and $3 million in 2024, according to sources like Sportskeeda and Wealthy Spy. Forbes ranked her at number 37 on the 2023 Top Creators Earnings list, with estimated annual earnings of $2 million.

Social media influencer Brooke during a March 2021 photoshoot. Photo: @brookemonk (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

FAQs

Brooke's consistency in posting new content has helped her maintain a strong presence on social media with an audience that is invested in her. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about her;

What month was Brooke Monk born?

The TikTok star was born in January. She celebrates her birthday on the 31st, and her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Where is Brooke Monk from?

Brooke was born and raised in Denver, Colorado. She is currently based in Los Angeles, California, where she is pursuing her content creation career.

Is Brooke Monk getting married?

The influencer has not revealed any plans of getting married in 2024. She is currently in a relationship with Sam Dezz, who she has been dating since 2020.

What is Brooke Monk's boyfriend's name?

The TikToker's boyfriend is known as Sam Dezz, real name Samuel Dezzani. The couple usually create content together.

Brooke in an Instagram ad for Celsius Energy Drink in October 2023. Photo: @brookemonk (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Brooke Monk's age has not stood in the way of her becoming a household name. Her future in the world of social media influencing looks bright, and she has become a TikTok star with a growing net worth.

