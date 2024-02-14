45 Sagittarius celebrities: Famous people born under this star sign

Have you ever wondered about the magic behind some of the most cheerful, optimistic, extroverted, compassionate, and witty individuals? Welcome to the world of Sagittarius celebrities. Admired for their distinctive traits as fire signs, these celebs adeptly integrate their astrological identity into their fields, enhancing their presence in the spotlight.

Sagittarius celebrities. Photo: Gotham/FilmMagic, Paras Griffin, Jamie McCarthy on Getty Images (modified by author)

The Sagittarius season, from 22 November to 21 December, hosts a myriad of celebrities born during this time. If you are a Sagittarius, keep reading to discover which celebs you might share your zodiac sign with. And, of course, even if you are not a Sagittarius, find out if your favourite celebrity is one here.

45 Sagittarius celebrities

The list below does not follow a particular order, so here is a comprehensive list of Sagittarius celebrities worth noting.

Name Date of birth Nicki Minaj 8 December Billie Eilish 18 December Jay Z 4 December Miley Cyrus 23 November Jamie Foxx 13 December Scarlett Johansson 22 November Charlie Puth 2 December Taylor Swift 13 December Jake Gyllenhaal 19 December Brad Pitt 18 December

1. Nicki Minaj – 8 December

US/Trinidadian rapper Nicki Minaj held her award for best hip-hop video in New York City. Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP

Nicki's birth name is Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty.

She is a Trinidadian-born rapper and singer.

Nicki stands among the foremost Sagittarius celebs in the music industry, born on 8 December. She unequivocally asserts her prowess in the song Barbie Tingz with the lines "I'm in my prime, Optimus/Sagittarius, so you know I'm an optimist."

2. Billie Eilish – 18 December

Billie Eilish at the Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined Art Exhibit in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Billie Eilish won the Song of the Year Award at the Grammy Awards for What Was I Made For?

She is the daughter of actress and teacher Maggie Baird and actor Patrick O'Connell.

The singer and songwriter celebrates her birthday on 18 December. Her debut single, Ocean Eyes, released in 2015, shot her into the limelight.

3. Jay Z – 4 December

Jay Z at the 40/40 Club in New York City. Photo: Shareif Ziyadat

Jay Z earned the title of the greatest rapper of all time by Billboard and Vibe in 2023.

He is an American rapper, record producer, and entrepreneur.

Jay Z is recognised among the wealthiest Black Sagittarius celebrities. Intriguingly, he is also a Sagittarius, born on 4 December.

4. Miley Cyrus – 23 November

Miley Cyrus at the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amy Sussman/WireImage

Miley is an American singer, songwriter, and actress.

She made her debut on Disney's smash-hit show Hannah Montana.

The five-time Billboard Music Awards winner has demonstrated her affection for her sign to such an extent that she wrote a song about it. She was born on 23 November.

5. Jamie Foxx – 13 December

Jamie Foxx at HOMECOMING WEEKEND hosted by The h.wood Group & REVOLVE in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

James was born Eric Marlon Bishop.

He won an Academy Award for Best Actor and a BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

Being an American actor, comedian, and singer, Foxx celebrates his birthday on 13 December. With this, he solidifies his status as one of the most popular Sagittarius male figures.

6. Scarlett Johansson – 22 November

Scarlett Johansson at the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Scarlett was the highest-paid actress in the Marvel Universe as of 2019.

Her films have grossed over $14.3 billion.

Aside from her role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Black Widow actress is also one of the well-known Sagittarius rising celebrities. She was born on 22 November.

7. Charlie Puth – 2 December

Recording artist Charlie Puth at The Alliance For Children's Rights 30th Anniversary in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: JC Olivera

Charlie is an American singer, songwriter, and record producer.

At age 18, he started his YouTube channel, Charlie Vlogs.

The widely acclaimed See You Again singer, Puth, charms with his music and aligns his birthday with the Sagittarius season on 2 December. This adds a touch of firepower to his popularity.

8. Taylor Swift – 13 December

Taylor Swift at an MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Most of her songs revolved around her personal life.

At 20, she became the youngest artist in history to win the Grammy Award for Album of the Year.

You might wonder about her distinct personality if you are a fan of the You Belong with Me singer. Well, Swifty is a Sagittarius and celebrates her birthday on 13 December.

9. Jake Gyllenhaal – 19 December

American actor Jake Gyllenhaal at the AMBULANCE Spain Fan screening and presentation in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Pablo Cuadra

Jake is the son of director Stephen Gyllenhaal and screenwriter Naomi Foner.

He has appeared in more than 35 motion pictures.

The renowned October Sky actor is celebrated for his early roles as a child actor. He also marks his birthday on 19 December.

10. Brad Pitt – 18 December

Brad Pitt at the premiere of 20th Century Fox's Ad Astra at The Cinerama Dome in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Brad is a multiple awards winner, including Academy Awards, British Academy Film Awards, Golden Globe Awards, and Primetime Emmy Award.

Besides acting, he is also a producer and philanthropist.

Brad is not just a multi-award-winning actor but also exudes charm, and to top it off, he carries the sign of a Sagittarian, born on 18 December.

11. Tyra Banks – 4 December

Tyra Banks at the SiriusXM Studios in New York City. Photo: Noam Galai

Banks is an American model, television personality, producer, writer, and actress.

She is best known as the face of the cosmetics company CoverGirl.

Renowned model and host Tyra Banks, recognised for her captivating smile, is more than just a face; she is a Sagittarius! She celebrates her birthday on 4 December.

12. DJ Khaled – 26 November

DJ Khaled at a BET Awards event at the Microsoft Theater. Photo: Bennett Raglin

DJ Khaled was a Miami-based radio hypeman.

He was born Khaled Mohammed Khaled.

In 2016, DJ Khaled shared an Instagram photo with Jay Z, proudly declaring, "We are Sagittarius, WE THE BEST." The record producer celebrates his birthday on 26 November.

13. Jane Fonda – 21 December

Jane Fonda at the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Caroline McCredie

Jane is a multiple awards winner, including British Academy Film Awards.

She is an American actress, writer, political activist and former fashion model.

Jane is often hailed as one of the most famous Sagittarius in history, particularly in Hollywood. The Dollmaker actress, born on 21 December, has garnered acclaim, securing over seven Golden Globe Awards.

14. Barbie Ferreira – 14 December

Barbie Ferreira at the Tommy x Zendaya Runway Show at The Apollo Theater. Photo: John Fredrickson/Patrick McMullan

Ferreira starred in the 10-episode Vice series How to Behave.

She lived in the New York City borough of Queens and moved to Maywood, New Jersey.

Born on 14 December, Barbie is best recognised for her role as Kat Hernandez in the HBO series Euphoria. As a proud Sagittarian, she embraces her astrological identity with enthusiasm.

15. Samuel L. Jackson – 21 December

Actor Samuel L. Jackson at the SiriusXM Studios in New York City. Photo: Slaven Vlasic

Samuel is one of the most widely recognised actors of his generation.

He appeared in more than 100 films.

Jackson was born on the last day of Sagittarius season, 21 December. Recognised as among the highest-grossing actors of all time, he is best known for portraying Nick Fury in 11 Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

16. Zoë Kravitz – 1 December

US actress Zoe Kravitz at HBO's Big Little Lies Season 2 premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center. Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP

Kravitz is an American actress, singer, rapper, and model

She garnered fame when she starred in X-Men: First Class as Angel Salvadore.

The Fantastic Beasts actress is celebrated for her versatile skills in drama and comedy. She marks her birthday on 1 December.

17. Rapper Offset – 14 December

Offset during TikTok In The Mix at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona. Photo Thaddaeus McAdams

Offset was born Kiari Kendrell Cephus

He is best known as a member of the hip-hop trio Migos.

Rapper Offset, well-recognised in hip-hop and acclaimed for collaborations with other artists, was born on 14 December.

18. Nicholas Hoult – 7 December

Nicholas Hoult at the Opening Ceremony and the La Vérité (The Truth) screening in Venice, Italy. Photo: Tristan Fewings

Nicholas debuted at age six in 1996.

He was nominated for two Golden Globe Awards and a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

English actor Nicholas was born on 7 December. Affirming his Sagittarius sign in an interview with Wired, he humorously stated,

I'm a Sagittarius. [What does that mean?] I'm not really sure, but no one reacts badly to it when I say Sagittarius.

19. Janelle Monáe – 1 December

Source: Getty Images

Janelle is an American singer, songwriter, rapper and actress.

She has received multiple nominations, including Grammy Award nominations, and has won a Screen Actors Guild Award.

We the People actress Monáe is not only celebrated for her role but also for hit songs like The Age of Pleasure and Dirty Computer. Monáe's birthday is on 1 December.

20. Ben Stiller – 30 November

Source: Getty Images

Ben is Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara's son.

He is best known for his roles in There's Something About Mary and Zoolander.

Apart from his roles in films like The Cable Guy, the actor's birthday is on 30 November.

21. Britney Spears – 2 December

Britney Spears at The SiriusXM Studios in New York City. Photo: Kevin Mazur

She is one of the world's best-selling music artists, with over 150 million records sold worldwide.

She helped spark the teen-pop phenomenon in the late 1990s.

In 2019, the Princess of Pop posted on Instagram affirming all her Sagittarian qualities. "I'm a Sagittarius; I'm very keen on freedom. I love freedom, I love independence, I don't like to be tied down, I like to travel," she said.

22. Judi Dench – 9 December

Dame Judy Dench at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London, England. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

She is a ten-time BAFTA winner, including Best Actress in a Comedy Series for A Fine Romance.

She has worked in theatre, television, and film.

While Dench is regarded as one of Britain's greatest actresses, another intriguing fact about her is that her birthday, which falls on 9 December, is well within the Sagittarius range.

23. Christina Aguilera – 18 December.

US singer-songwriter Christina Aguilera in a press room during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP

Christina is an American singer, songwriter, actress, and television personality.

She has sold more than 90 million copies of her records internationally.

Many recognise the American singer for her coveted vocal range, but only a few know she is a Sagittarian. Christina celebrates her birthday on 18 December.

24. Lucy Liu – 2 December

Lucy Liu at The Vulture Spot at Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Photo: Jerod Harris

Lucy was born to immigrants in New York City.

She is a strong advocate for victims of child trafficking.

The actress, known for her role as Kalypso in Shazam: Fury of the Gods, has earned more acclaim. She was born on 2 December and continues thriving in various Hollywood roles.

25. Don Cheadle – 29 November

Don Cheadle at a REDCAT Gala honouring Janet Dreisen Rappaport and John Baldessari in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Stefanie Keenan

Don has multiple accolades, including Grammy, Tony, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild awards.

Besides acting, he plays saxophone, writes music and sings.

Did you know that the War Machine star of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a Sagittarian? The actor celebrates his birthday on 29 November.

26. Sarah Hyland – 24 November

Actress Sarah Hyland at a Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: John Shearer

Hyland attended the Professional Performing Arts School before having a minor role.

Her parents are actors Melissa D. Canaday and Edward James Hyland.

The Manhattan-born actress, celebrated for her roles in the ABC sitcom Modern Family, was born on 24 November.

27. Alexa Demie – 11 December

Alexa Demie at the HFPA and THR Golden Globe Ambassador party at Catch LA in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Leon Bennett/WireImage

Alexa made her feature film debut in the comedy-drama Brigsby Bear , though with a minor role.

, though with a minor role. She is also a singer and songwriter.

Born on 11 December, Alexa Demie sees her sign as an advantage in her role. When speaking of her collaboration with co-star Barbie Ferreira, she has this to say:

We did our scene, and it was so fluid, we're just improvising. We're sassy, we're Sagittarius.

28. Jonah Hill – 20 December

Actor Jonah Hill at The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. Photo: Rosalind OConnor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Hill is an American actor, director, and comedian.

He became famous when he starred in the 2007 comedy Superbad.

Have you ever wondered how the 21 Jump Street actor maintains his comedic and carefree vibe in his roles? This actor has his astrological sign to thank: he was born on 20 December.

29. Tiffany Haddish – 3 December

Tiffany Haddish at the Variety Antisemitism and Hollywood Summit at 1 Hotel West Hollywood. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Haddish is an American stand-up comedian and actress.

The Hollywood Reporter listed her among the 100 most powerful people in entertainment in 2018 and 2019.

Being a Sagittarius partly explains why the stand-up comedian and actress Tiffany, born on 3 December, can crack up her audience. She once told Los Angeles magazine, affirming her sign, "I love going out! I'm a Sagittarius...."

30. Mark Ruffalo – 22 November

Actor Mark Ruffalo at a press conference at Four Seasons Hotel in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Victor Chavez

Mark was honoured with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

He made his acting debut in an episode of CBS Summer Playhouse.

The famous Avengers actor Ruffalo celebrates his birthday on the first day of the Sagittarius season, 22 November.

31. Chrissy Teigen – 30 November

Chrissy Teigen posing at the Variety Studio at SXSW in Austin, Texas. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz

Chrissy is an American model and television personality.

She first rose to fame as a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model in 2010.

Teigen is a model and TV personality known for her wit. She lights up her birthday candles on 30 November.

32. Trey Songz – 28 November

Trey Songz at Diesel x Boiler Room: Another Basel Event during Art Basel at 1306 Miami in Miami, Florida. Photo: Sean Zanni

Songz is an American R&B singer and actor discovered by record producer Troy Taylor.

He was born Tremaine Aldon Neverson.

The celebrated singer and actor, born on 28 November, firmly embraces his Sagittarius sign. Interestingly, he rejects any attempts to alter it.

33. Kaley Cuoco – 30 November

Actress Kaley Cuoco at Panera Bread in Studio City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

She and her partner, Tom Pelphrey, welcomed her dog King in 2023, which died in 2024.

She has a daughter with Tom Pelphrey, Matilda.

Known for her intriguing love life as a Sagittarius, The Big Bang Theory actress Kaley was born on 30 November. Her birthdate puts her among the female Sagittarius celebrities.

34. Jin – 4 December

Jin of boy band BTS at the Emergency Declaration VIP Screening at COEX Mega Box in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Jin was born Kim Seok-jin

He is a member of the South Korean boy band BTS.

Jin is one of the senior Sagittarius celebrities the K-pop supergroup has had. He celebrates his birthday on 4 December.

35. Ian Somerhalder – 8 December

Ian Somerhalder at the Common Ground Los Angeles Special Screening in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire/Variety

Somerhalder was born and raised in the small southern town of Covington, Louisiana.

Ian Somerhalder's net worth is $12 million.

The V Wars and Vampire Diaries actor, born on 8 December, has a star sign that describes him as curious, energetic, optimistic, and enthusiastic. This description is notably reflected in his movie characters.

36. Regina Hall – 12 December

Regina Hall at the annual Charity Day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald and The Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund. Photo: Gary Gershoff

Regina became prominent when she starred in the Scary Movie franchise as Brenda Meeks.

Her first television appearance was in a commercial when she was 26.

Born on 12 December, the Girls Trip actress, a Sagittarius, effortlessly draws energy from others on set. Her extroverted nature and humorous abilities contribute to her ease of connecting with people.

37. Amanda Seyfried – 3 December

Amanda Seyfried at a cocktail party at Park Lane Hotel in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Seyfried's acting journey began when she was 15.

She met her husband, Thomas Sadoski, in 2015 while starring in the off-Broadway play The Way We Get By.

Born on 3 December, Amanda is renowned for her role in Mean Girls. As a Sagittarius, she once spoke of her bond with her sign: "I'm a Sagittarius, so I can be full of energy but still feminine and low maintenance. It's a statement."

39. Lil Baby – 3 December

Lil Baby onstage during Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 25 at Center Parc Credit Union Stadium. Photo: Paras Griffin

Lil Baby was born Dominique Armani Jones.

His mixtape, Harder than Hard, shot him into the limelight in 2017.

The rapper Lil Baby, born on 3 December, expresses his cool vibe and Sagittarius energy in the lyrics of his song Commercial: Diamonds cold, it's December, my vibe Sagittarius.

40. Ozzy Osbourne – 3 December

Musician Ozzy Osbourne at Fingerprints Music in Long Beach, California. Photo: Scott Dudelson

Ozzy rose to prominence during the 1970s as the lead vocalist of the heavy metal band Black Sabbath.

He divorced his first wife before marrying Sharon Osbourne in 1982.

The Prince of Darkness, as he is fondly called, was born on 3 December. He showcases a distinct personality blending seamlessly with his music, all thanks to his Sagittarius sign.

41. Madelyn Cline – 21 December

Madelyn Cline at a WWD Honors event in New York City. Photo: Gotham/FilmMagic

Cline's roles in the Netflix teen drama series Outer Banks and Rian Johnson's mystery film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery made her famous.

and Rian Johnson's mystery film made her famous. She spent her summers in New York working on TV commercials and printing ads for clients such as Next, T-Mobile and Sunny D.

Madelyn is a Sagittarius. She was born on 21 December.

42. Hailee Steinfeld – 11 December

Hailee Steinfeld at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Hailee has received nominations for an Academy Award and a BAFTA Award.

Besides being an American actress, she also sings.

Kate Bishop is a character many recognise in the Disney+ miniseries Hawkeye, which Hailee portrayed. She was born on 11 December.

43. Raven-Symoné – 10 December

Raven Symone at The Walt Disney Company Emmy Awards Party at Otium. Photo: Michael Tullberg/FilmMagic

Symone is an American actress, singer, and songwriter.

Her career as an actress began when she was a child.

The Raven's Home star celebrates her birthday on 10 December, placing her under the zodiac sign of Sagittarius.

44. John Abraham – 17 December

John Abraham at the PATHAAN film success bash in Mumbai, India. Photo: Prodip Guha

Abraham is reputed to be one of India's most successful male models.

He has appeared in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list since 2017 due to his fame and net worth.

John is one of the many Sagittarius celebrities Bollywood is grateful to have. The Pathaan actor, known for his thrilling action movies, was born on 17 December.

45. Hailey Bieber – 22 November

Hailey Bieber at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures' 3rd Annual Gala in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Bieber is an American model, media personality, and socialite.

She launched her modelling career in 2014 and has made a significant success out of it.

Hailey, Justin Bieber's wife, has a Sagittarius Sun that complements the singer well. She was born on 22 November.

Who is Sagittarius best for?

Sagittarius finds its best match in Aries, sharing optimism, adventure, and an open-minded outlook. The most harmonious connections for those with this sign are embedded in friendships and romantic relationships with fellow fire signs: Sagittarius, Aries, and Leo.

What is a Sagittarius known for?

Sagittarius is renowned for intensity and chaos, stemming from their passionate and highly driven nature. Independent yet fiercely loyal, they value freedom above all. Adventurous risk-takers with a sharp business mentality, Sagittarians possess emotional intelligence, fostering connections.

What is rare about Sagittarius?

Sagittarius is unique for its lively mix of passion, curiosity, and adaptability. Represented by the archer, it fearlessly explores wide-open spaces, finding answers in unusual places. With energy, passion, and deep thinking, Sagittarians value spontaneity and enjoy an unrestrained, adventurous mindset.

Sagittarius celebrities have diverse talents and achievements, spanning various fields like music, acting, and entertainment. They exhibit traits associated with their zodiac sign, such as enthusiasm, energy, and a love for freedom. The range of personalities among Sagittarius celebrities highlights the versatility within this astrological sign.

