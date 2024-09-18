Who is Mark Estes? Meet Kristin Cavallari's boyfriend

Mark Estes is the new man in Kristin Cavallari's life following her divorce from former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler. The Laguna Beach alum usually gives fans a glimpse into her new romance on her podcast 'Let's Be Honest'.

Mark and Cavallari during their February 2024 vacation in Los Cabos, Mèxico (R) and Mark riding a horse in Montana in September 2024 (L). Photo: @markestes_1/@kristincavallari (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Kristin Cavallari and Mark Estes' relationship has faced backlash due to their age gap of over a decade, but the couple has been going strong. The reality TV star has shared that Mark, a former college football star, is mature for his age.

Mark Estes' profile summary

Full name Mark Estes Date of birth October 9, 1999 Age 24 years old in 2024 Birth sign Libra Place of birth Kalispell, Montana Nationality American Height 6 feet 1 inch (1.85 m/185 cm) Weight 190 lbs (86 kg) Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Kristin Cavallari Parents Robert and Debbi Siblings Cade Education Montana Tech (Interdisciplinary Arts and Sciences) Profession TikTok star Social media Instagram TikTok

How old is Mark Estes?

Kristin Cavallari's boyfriend is 24 years of age as of 2024. He was born on October 9, 1999, in Kalispell, Montana. Estes is 13 years younger than the Laguna Beach alum, as she was born on January 5, 1987 (37 years old in 2024).

Top 5 facts about Kristin Cavallari's boyfriend, Mark Estes. Photo: @markestes_1 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Kristin Cavallari's boyfriend played college sports as a football wide receiver, according to his Godiggers profile. He played for both Montana State University and Montana Technological University for six years.

He played his last game in November 2023. Estes graduated from Montana Tech in December 2023 with a degree in interdisciplinary arts and sciences.

Mark Estes' TikTok

Mark is part of a TikTok collective called the Montana Boyz. The group consists of him and his friends Kaleb Campbell Winterburn and Kade Wilcox. Their content showcases their cowboy lifestyle in Montana, often featuring humour, dancing, and lip-syncing.

Estes also has a personal TikTok account, @markestes001, which currently has more than 153,900 followers. He is also active on Instagram. His content features workout routines and other lifestyle content.

Kade Wilcox, Mark Estes and Kaleb Campbell Winterburn (L-R) of The Montana Boyz attend the 2024 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 07, 2024, in Austin, Texas. Photo: Hubert Vestil

Source: Getty Images

How did Kristin Cavallari meet Mark Estes?

Kristin Cavallari and Mark Estes first connected through social media before meeting in person. Estes allegedly sent him a direct message from the Montana Boyz Instagram account, according to People.

Mark thought he was using his personal account at the time. While recalling about the moment, Cavallari said on her podcast, Let's Be Honest, that she reacted like a high school girl.

I get a DM on Instagram from the Montana Boyz that just says, 'I love you.' And I'm going, 'Oh, my God!'

The Laguna Beach star has been dating Estes since early 2024. They had dated for a while before she introduced him to the public in February 2024 with an Instagram photo of them on a vacation in Los Cabos, Mexico. She wrote in the caption,

He makes me happy.

Kristin Cavallari during the EWG x Uncommon Beauty event at Kimpton Aertson Hotel on August 13, 2024 (R) and hanging out with Mark (L). Photo: @kristincavallari (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Kristin Cavallari and Mark Estes' age difference does not bother them

The TV personality addressed the age difference issue between her and her new boyfriend in a March 2024 episode of her podcast Let's Be Honest. She said her beau is not 'a typical 24-year-old' although she had doubts at first.

Estes also mentioned that they 'just clicked' and are focusing on their happiness rather than on those critiquing their relationship. While talking to E! News, he said,

She makes me happy, I make her happy... That's what's important, so I'm not too worried about the critics, honestly.

Mark Estes has met Kristin Cavallari's kids

Kristin is a doting mother of three kids, Camden, Jaxon, and Saylor, from her marriage to Jay Cutler. She has shared on her podcast that her children are excited for her and already have a connection with Mark.

My boys were so excited about him...I think, more than anything, my kids are really excited for me. My kids really want to see me happy, and I've been very good about separating my dating life.

Mark Estes and Kristin Cavallari during their vacation in Santorini, Greece, in August 2024. Photo: @markestes_1 (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Kristin is open to having a child with Mark

Kristin has mentioned that she is open to the idea of having a child with Estes. In an April 2, 2024, episode of her podcast, she shared that she is considering it as their relationship has become quite serious.

I'm not actively thinking about it, but it's definitely on the back of my mind. He wants to have a kid. So, you know, I'm mulling it over. If he ends up really being the one, I would have a kid.

The podcaster later said they are taking their relationship slow and that she was not 'in the works to have a new baby daddy' after receiving backlash. When asked by Entertainment Tonight, Estes remarked that there is no pressure.

We're just kind of going with the flow right now. But we definitely have had the talk, obviously.

Mark Estes' net worth

Mark is still building his career, but his current net worth is estimated to be $100,000 in 2024, according to Wealthy Spy and Playersbio. The income is attributed to his growing social media presence.

Mark Estes during a fitness workout in August 2024 (L) and Cavallari during a photoshoot for her brand, Uncommon James, in July 2024 (R). Photo: @markestes_1/@kristincavallari (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

FAQs

Kristin Cavallari has always been an open book when it comes to her love life. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about the reality TV star's dating;

Who is Kristin Cavallari dating?

She is dating Mark Estes. They made their relationship public in February 2024.

What is Mark Estes famous for?

He gained public attention when he started dating Kristin Cavallari. He is also a TikTok star and a member of the popular TikTok collective Montana Boyz.

How old are Kristin Cavallari and Mark Estes?

Kristin is currently 37 years old (born on January 5, 1987). Mark is 24 years old (born on October 9, 1999).

What is Mark Estes' nickname?

Cavallari usually calls him Montana. The nickname comes from his TikTok group, Montana Boys.

Kristin Cavallari and her boyfriend Mark Estes at past photoshoots. Photo: @kristincavallari/@markestes_1 (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Known for his cowboy lifestyle and engaging social media presence, Mark Estes brings a fresh and exciting dynamic to Cavallari's life. He currently resides in both Nashville and Montana, according to his Instagram profile.

