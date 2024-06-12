Global site navigation

Wiseman Mncube's biography: His age, wife, brothers, Uzalo, career
Wiseman Mncube's biography: His age, wife, brothers, Uzalo, career

by  Alice Wabwile 5 min read

Wiseman Mncube is a household name across South Africa with a career spanning over a decade. He has worked in several films, TV shows, and stage productions. He is best known for his roles in Uzalo, eHostela, and My Brother's Keeper. Apart from his successful acting career, he has a stable personal life.

South African actor, Wiseman Mncube at a past photoshoot. Photo: @wiseman_mncube on Instagram (modified by author)
Wiseman has been recognized numerous times for his exemplary performance on screen. In 2020, he took home the Mzansi Viewer's Choice Award and a SAFTA for Best Actor in a TV Drama. In 2023, he was honoured with the National Film & TV Award for Best Actor. He also won several awards during his time at the Play House Theatre in Durban

Wiseman Mncube's profile summary

Full nameWiseman Mncube
Date of birthMay 29, 1990
Age34 years in 2024
Place of birthUlundi, Durban, KZN, South Africa
NationalitySouth African
Height5 feet 7 inches (1.7 m/170 cm)
GenderMale
Marital statusMarried
ChildrenTwo
SiblingsFour
EducationDurban University of Technology (Drama)
ProfessionActor, singer, director, playwright
Years active2011 to date
How old is Wiseman Mncube?

The 'My Brother's Keeper' actor Wiseman Mncub (age 34 years as of 2024) was born on May 29, 1990, in Ulundi, Durban, South Africa. 

Wiseman Mncube's brothers

The award-winning actor has four siblings, including three brothers and a sister. Two of the Mncube brothers are also in show business.  

Wiseman's elder brother Ntando Mncube has appeared in projects like Durban Gen, Side Dish, Lockdown, and Umlilo. His younger brother Omega portrayed Phelelani on the SABC1 soapie Uzalo.

Wiseman Mncube facts
Top 5 facts about South African actor Wiseman Mncube. Photo: @wiseman_mncube on Instagram (modified by author)
Wiseman Mncube's relationships

The Uzalo star usually keeps details of his personal life hidden. He is currently married to his second wife, but little is known about her.  

The actor's first wife passed away in 2017, but her cause of death is unknown. He opened up about the incident while appearing on MacG's podcast, saying that he was on the set of eHostela when he got the tragic news.

When I got the call that she passed away I was actually, I was shooting for eHostela...I decided to go out to get something to drink and then I get a call, I saw her name. I knew she was in the hospital. When I picked up, it was her younger sister crying. Automatically, I just knew what had happened. I just broke down. 

Wiseman Mncube's children

Mncube is a father of two. He welcomed his first child, daughter Lwandle, with his late wife. In 2020, the Uzalo star became a second-time dad when his second wife welcomed a son. 

Before he married his second wife, he was raising his daughter as a single father. While talking to SABC, he revealed that he wants to raise a respectful daughter. 

I spend a lot of time with my daughter because I am a single parent...I get this question a lot because people are inspired by this father-daughter relationship...You want to teach your child to grow up respectful, so you need to love your kid.  I learnt from mistakes I saw growing up.  I grew up with my parents there; now, I want to teach my kid how I was taught.

Wiseman Ncube's children
Wiseman Ncube poses with his son on Father's Day. Photo: @wiseman_mncube on Instagram (modified by author)
Wiseman Mncube's acting career

Wiseman graduated from Durban University of Technology in 2011 with a National Diploma in Drama. He made his acting debut in theatre, appearing in stage productions like The Weeping Candle, Mashu the Musical, Have We Been Heard, Amambazo the Musical, Nothing but the Truth, Culture Clash, Meet Bro Six Two, and Horn of Sorrow. 

In 2016, he landed his first major television role in the eTV show The Kingdom – uKhakhayi as Mfanufikile. The actor became a household name when he joined the 5th season of Uzalo in 2018 as Sibonelo. 

While talking to GQ South Africa, Wiseman revealed that he likes to play action-related roles and acknowledged his evident growth in the entertainment industry. 

I mean the same can be said about other roles that are loving, romantic, but I love action. I am an action person. We can play the lovey-dovey stuff, yes its nice, but I want something that when people watch it they feel deep emotions towards that character.

Wiseman Mncube at The Wife premiere
Wiseman Mncube during The Wife season 3 premiere at the Polo Room in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Oupa Bopape
Wiseman Mncube's films and TV shows

ProjectYearSeasonRole
My Brother's Keeper2023 to dateS1&2Nqubeko Mshengu
Uzalo 2018-2024S5,6,7,8,&9Sibonelo
Shaka iLembe2023S1Zwide
Nkalakatha: The Life of Mandoza 2023S1Mandoza
The Wife 2022-2023S3Mqhele Zulu
The Rage of a Lioness2020FilmSiya
eHostela 2019S1Jama
The Turning Son2019FilmVusi Ndlovu
Generations2018S1Skhalo
Liberty2018MiniseriesReggie
Ingozi2017S1Sizwe Hlatshwayo
Sokhulu & Partners 2016S3Bongani Mvelase
Mamello2016S2&3Junior
Ring of Lies2016S1&2Boxer 1
The Kingdom – uKhakhaya2016S1Mfanufikile
Gold Diggers2016S1Themba/Gus

FAQs

Wiseman Mncube has grown to become one of South Africa's favourite actors. Here are some frequently asked questions about him;

Is Sibonelo leaving Uzalo?

Sibonelo died at the end of Uzalo season nine after being part of the show for five seasons. Mncube opened up about his reason for resigning from the SABC1 soapie in a statement shared by Uzalo. It reads in part,

I did resign; however, it was not coming from a bad place. When I joined the show back in 2018, my goal was to do two seasons, maximum three...When the third season came, it was hard to leave. So, my resignation came from a place of wanting to explore and grow... Wherever I am going and whatever I am doing, I will always represent Uzalo.

What is the real name of Sibonelo from Uzalo?

Who played Sibonelo? Wiseman Mncube is the real name of Sibonelo Mhlongo from the SABC1 soapie. He resigned from the series after five years to explore other acting opportunities. 

What happened to Wiseman Mncube's wife?

The actor's first wife passed away in 2017 while he was on the set of eHostela. She was in hospital at the time, but Mncube has yet to reveal the course of death.

Wiseman Mncube during the Shaka iLembe premiere
Wiseman Mncube during the premiere of Shaka Ilembe at Monte in Johannesburg, South Africa (R). Photo: @wiseman_mncube on Instagram (modified by author)
Wiseman Ncube's biography reveals an inspiring journey of self-made success. His growth since he started in Durban theatres has been nothing short of incredible. 

