Wiseman Mncube's biography: His age, wife, brothers, Uzalo, career

Wiseman Mncube is a household name across South Africa with a career spanning over a decade. He has worked in several films, TV shows, and stage productions. He is best known for his roles in Uzalo, eHostela, and My Brother's Keeper. Apart from his successful acting career, he has a stable personal life.

Wiseman has been recognized numerous times for his exemplary performance on screen. In 2020, he took home the Mzansi Viewer's Choice Award and a SAFTA for Best Actor in a TV Drama. In 2023, he was honoured with the National Film & TV Award for Best Actor. He also won several awards during his time at the Play House Theatre in Durban.

Wiseman Mncube's profile summary

Full name Wiseman Mncube Date of birth May 29, 1990 Age 34 years in 2024 Place of birth Ulundi, Durban, KZN, South Africa Nationality South African Height 5 feet 7 inches (1.7 m/170 cm) Gender Male Marital status Married Children Two Siblings Four Education Durban University of Technology (Drama) Profession Actor, singer, director, playwright Years active 2011 to date Social media Instagram Facebook

How old is Wiseman Mncube?

The 'My Brother's Keeper' actor Wiseman Mncub (age 34 years as of 2024) was born on May 29, 1990, in Ulundi, Durban, South Africa.

Wiseman Mncube's brothers

The award-winning actor has four siblings, including three brothers and a sister. Two of the Mncube brothers are also in show business.

Wiseman's elder brother Ntando Mncube has appeared in projects like Durban Gen, Side Dish, Lockdown, and Umlilo. His younger brother Omega portrayed Phelelani on the SABC1 soapie Uzalo.

Wiseman Mncube's relationships

The Uzalo star usually keeps details of his personal life hidden. He is currently married to his second wife, but little is known about her.

The actor's first wife passed away in 2017, but her cause of death is unknown. He opened up about the incident while appearing on MacG's podcast, saying that he was on the set of eHostela when he got the tragic news.

When I got the call that she passed away I was actually, I was shooting for eHostela...I decided to go out to get something to drink and then I get a call, I saw her name. I knew she was in the hospital. When I picked up, it was her younger sister crying. Automatically, I just knew what had happened. I just broke down.

Wiseman Mncube's children

Mncube is a father of two. He welcomed his first child, daughter Lwandle, with his late wife. In 2020, the Uzalo star became a second-time dad when his second wife welcomed a son.

Before he married his second wife, he was raising his daughter as a single father. While talking to SABC, he revealed that he wants to raise a respectful daughter.

I spend a lot of time with my daughter because I am a single parent...I get this question a lot because people are inspired by this father-daughter relationship...You want to teach your child to grow up respectful, so you need to love your kid. I learnt from mistakes I saw growing up. I grew up with my parents there; now, I want to teach my kid how I was taught.

Wiseman Mncube's acting career

Wiseman graduated from Durban University of Technology in 2011 with a National Diploma in Drama. He made his acting debut in theatre, appearing in stage productions like The Weeping Candle, Mashu the Musical, Have We Been Heard, Amambazo the Musical, Nothing but the Truth, Culture Clash, Meet Bro Six Two, and Horn of Sorrow.

In 2016, he landed his first major television role in the eTV show The Kingdom – uKhakhayi as Mfanufikile. The actor became a household name when he joined the 5th season of Uzalo in 2018 as Sibonelo.

While talking to GQ South Africa, Wiseman revealed that he likes to play action-related roles and acknowledged his evident growth in the entertainment industry.

I mean the same can be said about other roles that are loving, romantic, but I love action. I am an action person. We can play the lovey-dovey stuff, yes its nice, but I want something that when people watch it they feel deep emotions towards that character.

Wiseman Mncube's films and TV shows

Project Year Season Role My Brother's Keeper 2023 to date S1&2 Nqubeko Mshengu Uzalo 2018-2024 S5,6,7,8,&9 Sibonelo Shaka iLembe 2023 S1 Zwide Nkalakatha: The Life of Mandoza 2023 S1 Mandoza The Wife 2022-2023 S3 Mqhele Zulu The Rage of a Lioness 2020 Film Siya eHostela 2019 S1 Jama The Turning Son 2019 Film Vusi Ndlovu Generations 2018 S1 Skhalo Liberty 2018 Miniseries Reggie Ingozi 2017 S1 Sizwe Hlatshwayo Sokhulu & Partners 2016 S3 Bongani Mvelase Mamello 2016 S2&3 Junior Ring of Lies 2016 S1&2 Boxer 1 The Kingdom – uKhakhaya 2016 S1 Mfanufikile Gold Diggers 2016 S1 Themba/Gus

FAQs

Wiseman Mncube has grown to become one of South Africa's favourite actors. Here are some frequently asked questions about him;

Is Sibonelo leaving Uzalo?

Sibonelo died at the end of Uzalo season nine after being part of the show for five seasons. Mncube opened up about his reason for resigning from the SABC1 soapie in a statement shared by Uzalo. It reads in part,

I did resign; however, it was not coming from a bad place. When I joined the show back in 2018, my goal was to do two seasons, maximum three...When the third season came, it was hard to leave. So, my resignation came from a place of wanting to explore and grow... Wherever I am going and whatever I am doing, I will always represent Uzalo.

What is the real name of Sibonelo from Uzalo?

Who played Sibonelo? Wiseman Mncube is the real name of Sibonelo Mhlongo from the SABC1 soapie. He resigned from the series after five years to explore other acting opportunities.

What happened to Wiseman Mncube's wife?

The actor's first wife passed away in 2017 while he was on the set of eHostela. She was in hospital at the time, but Mncube has yet to reveal the course of death.

Wiseman Ncube's biography reveals an inspiring journey of self-made success. His growth since he started in Durban theatres has been nothing short of incredible.

