Who is Ntando Mncube? Biography, age, wife, siblings, career, profiles

Who is Ntando Mncube? He is a very talented South African dancer, singer, and actor who has become a household name from the characters he portrays on TV, such as Lockdown and Side dish. However, Ntando is not just a household name; he has also inspired his siblings to pursue careers in the same field. So, who are Ntando Mncube's siblings?

He is a celebrity who has a relentless spirit when pursuing his goals.

Source: Facebook

Ntando is a celebrity who carries the personality of one who can achieve anything at any age. He recently graduated, and after juggling work and earning a degree, he has become an example to many celebrities and fans. Does Mncube have a twin? How old is Ntando Mncube?

Ntando Mncube's profiles and bio

Full name Ntando Menzi Mncube Age 35 Gender Male Date of birth November 4, 1986 Place of birth Ulundi Mahlabathini, KwaZulu Natal Province Nationality South African Occupation Actor TV shows Side Dish, Durban Gen, Lockdown Years active 2008 to present Siblings 4 Children 2 Education Durban University of Technology Net worth $150,000

Ntando Mncube's age and early life

Mncube was born in 1986, on November 4, in Durban, Kwazulu-Natal, South Africa. His age as of 2022 is 36 years old. He is extremely talented and has applied himself through hard work, even from a young age.

Education

Mncube attained his matric after attending school at New West Secondary school. He continued acting after high school and recently enrolled at the Durban University of Technology. He graduated from DUT as a drama student in July 2022.

Ntando Mncube's family

The talented South African actor was born into a family with four siblings. His two younger brothers are also famous actors just like him.

Are Ntando Mncube and Wiseman Mncube related? Yes, they are brothers. Wiseman is 4 years younger than Ntando as he is 32 years old. He is famous for portraying Dr Sbonelo on Uzalo but has also appeared on eHostela and Gold Diggers.

Is Wiseman Mncube a South African? Wiseman is a South African and is a successful actor, singer, and director.

Who is Omega Mncube? He is the youngest of the brothers. He joined his older brother Wiseman on the cast of Uzalo in 2020 when he was just a 2nd-year drama student!

He is very open about his brothers supporting him in acting and helping him hone his craft. Wiseman and Ntando have worked together in the new Shaka Zulu production.

Who is Ntando Mncube's twin? Unfortunately, he does not have a twin brother.

His two younger brothers, Wiseman Mncube and Omega, are popular actors like him.

Source: Facebook

Career

Ntando has worked very hard to make it. At a young age, he began appearing in theatre productions such as Themi Ventura's productions of Man of La Mancha and numerous others.

Some of his theatre plays include:

Animal Farm

Steven Stead's productions Peter Pan and Robin Hood

Let My People Go (in which he plays Chief Albert Luthuli)

Jimbo and Spice' n Stuff

Ntando has also appeared as a guest star in many programs. Furthermore, he debuted on an episode in the SABC1 drama series Intersexions in 2013.

His fame, however, skyrocketed after his starring role as Apollo on the SABC1 mini-series Side Dish in 2018. Throughout his career, one role has landed him the next, making him a household name.

Some of Ntando Mncube's television roles include:

Abo Mzala as Bonginkosi

Intersexions as Suave Guy

Durban Gen as Sibusiso Dlamini

eKasi: Our Stories as Viro

Ifalakhe as Bhekile

Saints and Sinners as MUC 1

Side Dish as Apollo

Umlilo as Thulane

Kowethu as Mr Mahlangu

Lockdown as Senzo

Ntando Mncube's wife and children

Ntando keeps his personal life away from the media; however, he is known to be a proud father of two girls. The identity of the girl's mother remains undisclosed. Whether he is single or married is also a mystery.

Who is Ntando Mncube's girlfriend?

While on Lovestruck, he plays a character called Subiso, who has a fiancée. Many scandals and drama surround this relationship.

But, who is his off-screen girlfriend? He has kept his private life away from the public's prying eyes.

He became famous after starring as Apollo on the SABC1 mini-series Side Dish in 2018.

Source: Facebook

Ntando Mncube's Instagram

Even though his personal life is private, he still manages to have an active social media presence on both Instagram and Twitter. On Instagram, he has acquired a sizeable following of 8k with 74 posts.

Ntando Mncube's net worth

Ntando Mncube has been part of several highly ranked South African shows, and his massive net worth reflects his thriving career. He has an estimated net worth of $150,000, well earned from the excellence he portrays while on set.

Ntando Mncube has inspired his brothers, guiding them into the entertainment industry. But, most notably, his strikingly good performances in his roles in The Wife and Durban Gen, among many others, are setting him up to be one of the top actors in Mzansi.

