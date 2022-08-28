Who is Sandile Mahlangu? Age, wife, siblings, movies, profiles, net worth

Sandile Mahlangu has created a name for himself in the Mzansi entertainment scene. His talents in movies and television shows, as well as his angelic voice, have made him among the most popular artists. As a result, he now has a massive fanbase. But who is he? Where is he from?

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The actor in all black outfit. Photo: @sandilem on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sandile Mahlangu is an actor and singer from South Africa. He is well recognized for his work in the hit TV shows Single Guys and Isithembiso, as well as the hit movie Shaft 6.

Sandile Mahlangu's profiles

Full name Sandile Vincent Mahlangu Gender Male Date of birth 6th of September 1993 Place of birth Middelburg, Mpumalanga, South Africa Age 29 years (As of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Nationality South African Ethnicity Zulu Height 5 feet and 9 inches Skin complexion Dark Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Father Vikimpi Mother Lorraine Relationship status Single Occupation Actor aand singer Net worth $1.5 million Social media accounts Instagram Twitter

Sandile Mahlangu's biography

How old is Sandile Mahlangu? He was born on the 6th of September 1993. As of 2022, Sandile Mahlangu's age is 29 years old, and his star sign is Virgo.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Where was Sandile Mahlangu born?

He was born in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, South Africa, making him a South African by birth. In addition, he is of the Zulu tribe.

Who is Sandile Mahlangu's mother?

He was born to Vikimpi Mahlangu and Lorraine Mahlangu. Not much is known about his parents.

Are Cindy Mahlangu and Sandile Mahlangu related?

Cindy and Sandile share a last name and are from the same province. This caused many people to wonder if they were related or not, and the answer is that they are not. The two have no connection at all. There is also not much information with regard to Sandile Mahlangu's siblings.

What did Sandile Mahlangu study?

The actor at Dr Sandi Medical Aesthetics. Photo: @sandilem on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

He received his education at Steelcrest High School. After being chosen to be an electrical apprentice at SAMANCOR Ferrochrome in Middelburg, he was sent to complete his on-the-job training in the North West. He later earned an Electrical Engineering degree from the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) in 2017. He relocated to Johannesburg the same year to further his acting career.

Career

Mahlangu is a result of what happens when blind passion meets perfectionism.

His debut appearance was as Cash in July 2016 on the well-known South African soap opera Rhythm City. He portrayed Siya in the popular television sitcom Single Guys in 2017. Mahlangu's portrayal of Cheezeboi on the well-known South African television program Isithembiso won him widespread popularity and helped him advance his acting career.

He began as a recurring character before being elevated to the series' starring cast for Season 2. In 2020, he played Uuta Mazibuko in the movie Shaft 6, Simo Shabangu in the long-running television serial opera Scandal!, and Sbu Twala in the much-awaited Netflix romance comedy How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding.

Over the years, he has also appeared in several TV ads.

YouTube

The popular actor has a YouTube channel, which he started on the 5th of August, 2013. He mainly uploads skit videos there, and the channel has over 4k subscribers.

Who is Sandile Mahlangu's wife?

The famous actor is not yet married, nor does he have any children. However, there have been speculations that he and actress Thando Thabethe are dating. This, however, is not the case.

Sandile Mahlangu and Thando Thabethe are featured in the Netflix original film How to Ruin Christmas. They are only married in the series and not in real life. The pair have, nonetheless, enjoyed working together, as seen when Thando posted a photo of them together with the caption, "my on screen husband, I adore him".

How much is Sandile Mahlangu's net worth?

Vincent has made a fortune from his career as an actor and singer. He has a net worth of $1.5 million, making him one of the wealthiest performers in South Africa.

Social media presence

The Mzansi star is active on several social media platforms, particularly on Instagram and Twitter. On Instagram, he has 366k followers, as of 2022, while on Twitter, he has over 49k followers. On both platforms, you will find Sandile Mahlangu's pictures, as he occasionally posts photos and videos of himself.

Sandile Mahlangu has become one of the most influential actors in South Africa. He has an ever-growing fan base that wants more from him in the future.

READ ALSO: Who is Siphesihle Vazi? Age, wife, brother, movies, profiles, is he gay?

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Siphesihle Vazi.

He is a South African TV presenter, actor and public figure who is famous for his vivacious personality, and his career as an MC proves how energetic he is and how much he engages crowds during functions.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News